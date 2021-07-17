Álvaro Fidalgo shows off his special boots for the 2021 Apertura (PHOTO)

The midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo has surprised his loyal followers on the networks, the gift he received from the famous German sports brand for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Instagram, the Spanish midfielder spread in his stories the image of the special boots that he will be using in the games of the Azulcrema team during the next contest in Mexican soccer.

Within the design of the new booties of the Iberian midfielder, the characteristic red, white and yellow colors of his native country stand out, accompanied by the image of the flag of Spain and his name on the inside.

Álvaro Fidalgo’s new ankle boots. Photo Capture Instagram Stories @alvarofidalgo

It should be noted that Álvaro Fidalgo and the Águilas del América will open the activity of day 1 in the Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, visiting the La Corregidora stadium to face the White Roosters of Querétaro.

