Álvaro Fidalgo ‘drives the fans crazy’ prior to the 2021 Apertura

Álvaro Fidalgo, Spanish midfielder for the Club América Eagles, sent a message to all the American fans, after the victory of the Coapa squad against the UANL Tigres in a friendly match prior to the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

Fidalgo, through his social networks, published an emotional message dedicated to the Club América fans, thanking them for their support on the tour of the United States and hopes to be able to do his best for the 2021 Apertura.

Read also: Club América: Roger Martínez turns the fans on with a message prior to the 2021 Apertura

“Thank you all for your support during the preseason at # SomosAmérica.”, Fidalgo posted on his official Twitter account.

Álvaro Fidalgo arrived at América in the last 2021 Clausura of the MX League at the request of Santiago Solari, earning a place in the starting team of the Águilas where they managed to qualify in second place and qualify until the quarterfinals.

The fans were moved by Fidalgo’s words, since they consider that the Spanish midfielder has great qualities and they trust that he will achieve a high level for the 2021 Apertura.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content