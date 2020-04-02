Falls criticism of the Government and specifically Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias for the management of the coronavirus crisis. The health alert is on the rise and solutions still do not come from those who must find them. In those, there are many people who can no longer contain themselves and openly charge against those responsible. One of them has been Álvaro Domínguez, former Atlético de Madrid player, who has been very hard on his official Twitter account.

«I hope that measures will be taken against the government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias when all this is over … You only show incompetence day after day to manage a crisis. So many toilets, officials and essential services saving your ass day if and day too », wrote the one who was international with Spain on his social networks.

I hope that measures will be taken against the government of @sanchezcastejon and @PabloIglesias when all this is over … you only show incompetence day after day to manage a crisis.

so many toilets, officials and essential services saving your ass day if and day too

– Alvaro Dominguez (@ Adominguez15) April 2, 2020

Already retired due to injury problems, the former rojiblanco defender he has not been able to contain his anger against the Government, led by Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias, due to the incompetence it is showing during these weeks in the face of the health alert caused by Covid-19. An opinion shared by other figures in the world of football who have also criticized those responsible through social networks such as Pepe Reina, Lopetegui, Víctor Sánchez del Amo, Salva Ballesta or García Calvo. This last one was especially hard against the general secretary of Podemos and vice-president of the Government. It has not been contained Javier Clemente, who does not understand confinement and believes that healthy people should be able to go to work so that the country does not collapse.