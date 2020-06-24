Having been linked to Zeppelin TV for two decades, it was evident that Álvaro Díaz had had to receive a forceful proposal to leave the production company and embark on a new professional path. The until now CEO of Zeppelin TV park content aimed at linear television to focus only on content on demand.

Álvaro Díaz joins Netflix Spain

Álvaro Díaz signs on Netflix Spain, as Yotele anticipates. The manager will be in charge of non-fiction entertainment, an area in which the platform has already made small forays with programs such as ‘Niquelao!’, a Spanish adaptation of ‘Nailed It!’ presented by La Terremoto de Alcorcón, or ‘¡A cantar!’, a musical contest presented by Ricky Merino that has confirmed its premiere on July 24.

With experience in large television formats such as ‘Big Brother’, ‘Fame to dance’ or ‘The bridge’, Díaz lands on the streaming platform with which he has previously worked. Netflix worked hand in hand with Zeppelin TV in the production of ‘Memorias de Idhún’, an anime series based on the youth literary saga written by Laura Gallego. No release date has been announced yet.

Netflix’s future in entertainment

However, Álvaro Díaz’s task will focus on promoting formats for reality shows, talent shows and contests in Spanish. He platform’s entertainment catalog begins to take shape in other countries with spaces such as ‘Jugando con fuego’, ‘Love is blind’, ‘Next in Fashion’, ‘Queer Eye’ or ‘The Circle’, broadcast in the United States, France and Brazil. However, there is still a lot of room for growth in Spain. The gap left by Díaz on Zeppelin TV will be assumed by Pilar Blasco as part of his duties as CEO of Endemol Shine Iberia.