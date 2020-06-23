Zeppelin TV has announced this Tuesday the departure of Álvaro Díaz, General Director of the production company since July 2016, who undertakes new professional projects. Pilar Blasco, as CEO of the Endemol Shine Iberia group, will assume the direction of the company that has been active since 1992.

Álvaro Díaz

Álvaro Díaz had been linked to Zeppelin TV for 20 years and developing functions of content director, program director, executive producer and screenwriter before taking over the management. Being one of the key members for the development and survival of ‘Big Brother’ on television for more than two decades, Mercedes Milá popularized her figure with her unforgettable reprimands live through the pinganillo.

« All my appreciation and thanks to Álvaro for his work and dedication all these years« Blasco highlights in an official statement. The new director of the production company points out that it is » a pleasure to learn from this great team « and highlights that » Zeppelin is a successful company, innovative, with a solid professional team, leader in genres such as the reality show that has managed to open up to new territories such as anime (‘Virtual Hero’, ‘Memorias de Idhún’) or youth fiction (‘Skam España’) « .

A producer linked to reality

The story of Zeppelin TV is not understood without linking it to the development of the reality genre on Spanish television. Responsible for introducing it through large formats such as’ GH ‘,’ GH VIP ‘,’ Fame to dance ‘or’ Blind Trust ‘, it has been recognized by critics and the public in its commitment to innovation with original programs such as’ The Bridge ‘. In 2018, in addition, it bet on recover anime in Spain with series like ‘Virtual Hero’, the first series created by ElRubius, or with the adaptation of the trilogy ‘Memories of Idhún’.