Álvarez-Pallete is re-elected as director of Telefónica by 84.6% of the shareholders

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Telefónica, held today electronically, has approved all the resolutions proposed by the company’s Board of Directors. In this way, the Board has given the green light to the management corresponding to the 2020 financial year, to the re-election of José María Álvarez-Pallete as executive director with a support of 84.6%, higher than the 80.2% obtained in 2017, and of Carmen García de Andrés, Ignacio Moreno and Francisco José Riberas as directors, and the remuneration to the shareholder through ‘scrip dividend’, among others.

The CEO of Telefónica began his speech by recalling the company’s historical capacity to anticipate the future. The transition from voice to data, the backbone role of telecommunications for society and the value of networks to unite people served Álvarez-Pallete to underline how Telefónica has been part of the solution during the pandemic and ensure that it is ready to lead the future.

The CEO has reminded the shareholders of the company how the crisis has forced us to lose our fear of technology and digitization, which now mark the way for the future of society. “During the initial confinement, digitization advanced as much as it would have in five years. Each month of confinement, we moved forward a year in digitization “, he summarized.

“Telefónica is not immune, but it is resistant”. In this way, Álvarez-Pallete has taken stock of the 2020 financial year and highlighted the impact of the pandemic on Telefónica as a consequence of the lower global economic activity. He then emphasized the resistance shown by the company and its ability to make a greater effort in adverse circumstances: “We suffered, yes, but we reacted and we knew how to manage the situation. We do not resign ourselves; on the contrary, we redoubled our efforts and gave the best of ourselves.

Telefónica debt reduction

Telefónica has closed 2020 with a cash generation of close to 5,000 million euros, or up to a total of 25,000 million euros in the last five years. Also over the last five years, the company has reduced debt amounting to 17,000 million euros, and its volume will soon reach a total of 26,000 million euros, less than half that of five years ago, once the pending closing operations.

Furthermore, and despite the impact of the crisis, Telefónica has achieved a net profit of around 1,600 million euros in 2020, 40% more than in the previous year.

Telefónica action plan

José María Álvarez-Pallete recalled the opportunity and validity of the Strategic Plan announced just a year and a half ago, when still nothing could be intuited about a pandemic that soon after would change the rules of the known world. “When we designed the plan and announced it, we were unaware that a few months later we would face such an exceptional situation. The pandemic surprised us with a recently released Action Plan. We don’t park it, we don’t even slow it down. On the contrary, we accelerate it ”, he pointed out.

Telefónica has made decisive progress in recent months in each of the five points of the aforementioned Strategic Plan, focusing on its four key markets: Spain’s European leadership in the deployment of fiber and 5G technology, that already reaches 80% of the national territory; in the UK, with the agreement with Liberty Global, the largest corporate operation in the company’s history; in Brazil, with the purchase of Oi’s mobile assets; and in Germany, with the creation with Allianz of a fiber giant. Regarding Latin America, Telefónica has refocused its presence in the region, focusing on profitability, efficiency and the greater capture of the value of assets.

Telefónica Tech and Telefónica Infra, both strategic pieces for the Group have also advanced significantly in the last year. Tech is already a reality made up of two digital societies, focused on cybersecurity and the Cloud field, on the one hand, and on Big Data and the Internet of Things, on the other. As for Infra, it has met its objective of maximizing the deployment and enhancement of infrastructures, as evidenced by the sale of Telxius’ tower business for 7,700 million euros, at record multiples and a benchmark in the sector today .

Finally, the objective of advancing in the deployment of a new operating model promoting digitization has also paid off, with 80% of the company’s processes already digitized and a percentage of sales through digital channels reaching the 35% of the total.