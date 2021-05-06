Alvarez out, Sean Soriano faces Christos Giagos at UFC 262

Another change will have the UFC 262 card. Joel alvarez he was removed from his combat due to visa problems. After the loss, Sean Soriano will face Christos Giagos.

The change was confirmed by MMA Junkie the afternoon of this Thursday.

Soriano, returns to the Octagon after a brief step between 2014 and 2015. Currently, the fighter of Sanford MMA He’s on a three-win streak. In his last fight, he knocked out Noad lahat on UAE Warriors 18.

Giagos, comes in search of a new winning streak. The Californian comes from beating Carlton minus by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 17. Before that fight, he lost by unanimous decision to Drakkar Klose on UFC 241. Christos stands out for its strong striking, with 7 wins for KO / TKO.

UFC 262 It will be held on May 15 in el Honda Center from Houston Texas.