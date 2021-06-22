Altug Celikbilek wins Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 01:15 CEST

Altug Celikbilek, Turkish, number 238 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning by 6 (2) -7 (7), 7 (7) -6 (4) and 6-2 in two hours and seventeen minutes to French Constant Lestienne, number 228 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The French player managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, while the Turkish player, for his part, managed it 4 times. Likewise, Celikbilek had a 57% first serve and committed 3 double faults, managing to win 69% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 65% effectiveness, 3 double faults and 66% of points. obtained to serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that tennis players with the lowest rankings have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this particular phase, 128 players face off. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.