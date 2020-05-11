The help of companies and other agents has undoubtedly been a great impulse to face the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the world. In the case of Mexico, we have seen how many companies have transformed or have created platforms to provide support to those who need it, for example, there is the case of Grupo Modelo, which was given the task of distributing bottled water and creating antibacterial gel, or also the case of the Essity firm that decided to acquire machines to start manufacturing mouthguards. As well as these companies, the coronavirus problem has also managed to boost important philanthropic and altruistic efforts by those who have the most, such is the case of the millionaires who have generated private donations to face this disease.

In this day’s graph, with data collected by Forbes, we present the most notable cases that are being experienced in the world today, at least until last April 27 of this year, with the most important donations generated by billionaires.

The most notable case is that of the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who to date has donated the equivalent of a quarter of his fortune, that is, a billion dollars. What is interesting about his case is that even if those resources are no longer needed in the fight against the pandemic, they will aim to support causes that help girls around the world and those with problems receiving basic incomes.

Considerably below the donation made by Dorsey, although not less important, is the support provided by Bill and Melinda Gates from the eponymous foundation, they have donated $ 255 million. The resources donated by this foundation are intended to be spent on the development of treatments, diagnoses and vaccines for the coronavirus.

Finally, in a third position is the donation made by the so-called “Bill Gates” of India, Azim Premji, this magnate owner of Wipro Technologies has so far donated $ 132 million for humanitarian aid and health interventions against the coronavirus.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299