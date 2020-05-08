‘Valar Morghulis ’,‘ Valar Dohaeris ’: “All men must die,” “All men must serve.” There are those who have never heard these two phrases and there are those who know them by heart. If you don’t recognize them, you have to know that they are written in a language considered dead; if, on the contrary, they sound familiar to you, then you have spent a lot of time in Westeros and you’re a fan of Game of Thrones. Its about Alto Valyrio,the language of Valyria.

Learn to speak Alto Valyrio

There is no known grammar, although it is known that the writing system in Alto Valyrio included glyphs. Probably the common practice of writing was on parchment and not on books. However, almost all the information about this language is extracted from known names. Few words and phrases in Alto Valyrio have a translation, but that is about to change, since technology and the Internet join forces to teach any fan who wishes to do so. speak Alto Valyrio thanks to the Duolingo app.

Multi-awarded for several years, Duolingo is one of the best applications that exist to learn languages ​​through the smartphone, and the best thing is that it is 100% free, no micropayments Or anything, and use a mix of theory and game mix education system, as you advance by completing units, lose lives for your wrong answers, earn points and level up like in a game. TIME Magazine himself described it as “the secret of the future of education”, and allows us to learn, among other languages, one of the languages ​​invented by George RR Martin for his literary opus magno. But it is not the only one that reaches us.

tlhIngan Hol – Klingoonase

First mentioned in the original 1960s series, it wasn’t until the hypnotic first Star Trek movie that we heard the Klingon language, the language of the enemies par excellence of the mythical space saga -until in the New Generation peace was signed and all were friends. Developed more in-depth in 1984 by John M. Ford for the film Star Trek III -although the Klingoonase language had already been mentioned in the novel The Final Reflection, also from 1984 and by M. Ford-, there are few things more daringly geeks in the geek / geek world than seeing a Trekkie speaking in Klingon (or a Ringer speaking in Elvish) without a doubt.

Primitive, guttural and certainly alien, Klingon has also been incorporated into Duolingo’s repertoire. In fact Alto Valyrio was launched last summer and the klingon arrived this past March, although only to the Duolingo web version. Both languages ​​are available for the mobile app along with support for other (real) languages., in case you are interested in learning them.

