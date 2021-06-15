Altimeters for industry column josé clopatofsky

During the Second World War, almost the entire automobile industry had to dedicate itself to producing aircraft for the conflict in their respective countries. Just one piece of information explains the magnitude of this effort: Ford manufactured, in addition to other aircraft, 8,685 B-24 Liberator bombers in 1944 and delivered one aircraft every 63 minutes. Previously, In 1925, Ford also manufactured the 2-AT after acquiring the Stout firm and, between 1926 and 1933, 199 units of the famous Trimotor left its plant.. At that time, Ford Airport in Dearborn was the most congested in the world, passenger movement reached 450,000 in 1931 and along with it developed navigation and communications aids, and even sponsored a raid that took off and closed in its field and for which the pilots followed a fixed route that was determined on the roofs of Ford dealerships, which they painted an arrow indicating the course to follow. Such was Ford’s power, on the ground and in the air.

I do not want to cite more cases of formation flight that the aircraft and automobile industries have had because the convergence is such that it would not end. Just one more detail: the BMW crest is the blades of an aviation engine.

But I come to the topic because again the alliance is reborn. Faced with the congestion of the cities, new forms of transport are being explored using airspace, huge, free and, theoretically, free.

There is a new category of flying apparatus, eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take Off and Landing), vertical climb and landing system, but now moved to small, quiet helicopters which, thanks to electric motors and the development of batteries, are in the process of becoming a reality.

The promoters of flying taxis, more than 100 formal and well-known companies, they have raised 150,000 million dollars! to finance your products in the next 15 years, reports analyst firm PitchBook. The scenario is incredible and it will change the use of the air, since they estimate that they could make 50,000 units per year, an unthinkable figure in the aeronautical industry.

In those silver are the ones that come from the car. Stellantis, a recent group formed by Fiat, Citroën, Chrysler, Jeep, Peugeot and Opel, invested in Archer Aviation, not only with checks, but with all the industrial support of the group. They plan to have their taxis for sale in a couple of years.

General Motors has expressed a desire to put the technology of its Ultium batteries in these devices, but, incidentally, is working on the design of the next lunar rover for NASA, in competition with Toyota, which also wants to put its footprints on the satellite with long-range vehicles manned by astronauts. Going back to earth, Toyota put $ 394 million into Joby Aviation, and Hyundai created its own division to make the eVTOLs.

This defines reality: transportation cannot be solved with cars alone. You need all possible terrestrial means, but air must be added with cheap, easy-to-operate appliances, at some point personal and even “flying men” have been seen in the Alps bolted to a piece of equipment manufactured by Airbus.

These taxis should start in Los Angeles, one of the most congested cities in the world. Propose a transport there that does not need more roads, traffic lights, bridges, tunnels, massive and non-polluting parking lots, it sounds like a blessing.

The thing is so serious that Archer has already received a $ 1 billion order from United Airlines, basically to create an eVTOL network between the city and the airport.

Of course, this traffic needs as severe control as that found in general and commercial aviation, not only in terms of pilots, but in terms of routes, heights and communications to make it safe and feasible. It also requires devices that carry enough people and that are not an exclusive bubble for a few people.

Meanwhile, the flying cars also progress, with a new concept: they work like the traditional car to go to the airport and from there they spread wings. There are already several certificates such as the Liberty European gyroplane for two people, and the Chinese automaker Geely, which is the largest shareholder of Mercedes and owns Lotus, Lynk & Co, Proton and Volvo, also has the well-known Terrafugia, whose cars Alados have already achieved some certifications in the United States and are at the forefront of the movement. Of course, these individual toys don’t arouse the same interest as flying taxis, but they do indicate that the auto industry no longer just has tachometers and speedometers, but plays with altimeters for development.