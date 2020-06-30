Telecommunications company Altice Dominicana reported that Dominicans will be able to enjoy all Netflix content after completing their integration to the Altice TV service, which combines access to cable content with popular video offers such as YouTube and Altice Play.

This new service offered through its minibox cable boxes, it was indicated, does not require the use of a Smart TV or other support device, allowing existing customers of the Netflix service to enjoy it now from their television, without the need to configure from scratch your account again.

While if you do not have a subscription you can register through the application in your cable box and perform the corresponding steps, taking into account that registering through the box does not represent additional costs, since the payment transaction is explicitly between the client and Netflix

« We are very pleased to be able to bring this new training option to Dominican homes, fabrics deserve it, » said Ana Figueiredo, CEO of Altice.