We have been seeing how manufacturers for a few years launching increasingly expensive smartphones, not on a whim, but based on improvements that claim that the price of the devices increases. Something justified, since, after all, the higher the benefits, the higher the price.

If you talk to a lot of people about these smartphones, the most normal thing is that you find an unfavorable opinion of these, and in many occasions, it is not due to the terminal itself, but simply to its price, without evaluating anything else about it. And today we are going to reflect why, even if you think not, you do want an expensive mobile.

The price can be high, but it is not necessary to deny something we like.

Right now not all of us are lucky enough to be able to afford a mobile phone that exceeds a thousand euros, not even one that has a lower price, or at least paying it in a single term, and that is something that, unfortunately, it limits our options when buying a smartphone, Although, obviously, there is nothing wrong with having a smartphone with a contained price, and it is something that many people find sufficient.

I personally think that you have to choose a mobile based on three factors, which are the available budget, the needs we have and our personal taste. And when we have the combination of these three factors, we will have our ideal mobile.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with having a cheap mobile if it is the best combination of these three factors. But If there is a widespread myth it is that a mobile with good value for money of around 200 or 300 euros does the same as one of more than a thousand. And that, as much as it weighs not so. A Realme 5 Pro or a Redmi Note 8T are very good options for a low price, and this is so, but its potential is incomparable with that of an iPhone 11 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, for example, and in fact these terminals neither do they claim it. And we must stop spreading this myth.

My personal mobile is a Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S that I bought a couple of years ago for almost 400 euros, a mobile with good value for money, with a high-end processor, but that, Although it serves me right now for the use I give it, it is incomparable with a current and more expensive mobile, and this is not a bad thing. I am happy with the terminal, and despite the fact that it seems exaggerated to pay more than 1,000 euros for some devices, I fully understand that there are people with needs greater than mine.

And, as I have been able to see on networks and in conversations with quite a few people, I have been able to appreciate certain aversion expensive smartphones, based solely on price, as if it cost more than a thousand euros it was a smartphone that should not even be mentioned, and it is something that less and less logical.

We recommend you | No, putting expensive prices is not within the reach of all brands

If one day someone came and said “I give you the mobile you want” practically everyone would choose an expensive smartphone, and this is so. But Just because we don’t buy it from us because we prefer to invest our money in something else, doesn’t mean that these terminals are bad, or that other mobiles with better value for money are better. And we must stop stigmatizing them.

In almost any type of market there are expensive products, but smartphones, from what I have seen, are some of the most stigmatized. There are bags of a thousand euros, jewelry of a thousand euros, cars of hundreds of thousands of euros, and even hotels where spending a single night costs thousands of euros, but it seems that in the collective imagination this is not so bad nor is it priced that high compared to an expensive mobile, and I find it strange. After all, we would all choose an expensive mobile, an expensive car or an expensive house if we did not have to pay for it, and I do not think that anyone would deny a iPhone 11 Pro with the maximum storage in favor of any mobile of 250 euros.

Each one has needs and tastes, and just as there are people who can work perfectly with a mobile phone of less than 500 euros, there are people who require the best on the market for their work, Or that you simply want to have the best on the market, and I don’t think it’s a negative thing that everyone spends the money they want on the mobile they want, just as they do the same with any other type of product.

Follow Andro4all