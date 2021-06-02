Although we will not live more than 150 years, this way life expectancy can be lengthened | Life

Over the last century, the richest countries have seen an increase in life expectancy, with inverted population pyramids. According to a recent study, the human being will not be able to exceed 150 years, although there is a way to achieve this that has nothing to do with the development of therapies for chronic diseases.

With the development of the 20th century and beyond the armed conflicts that occurred, life expectancy worldwide increased, reaching levels never seen before in the richest countries. However, growth has to stop at some point.

In this way, a new study published in Nature has analyzed, on the one hand, blood test parameters and, on the other, the levels of physical activity recorded by devices from Gero, a biomedicine company.

Thus, after studying all these data, they discovered that healthier subjects were more resilient to aging and that said resilience was directly related to healthy lifestyle habits. On the contrary, the subjects with the worst habits became less resilient over time, in a more forceful way.

Latest edition of the Xiaomi activity bracelet with a physical activity monitor, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement with a better and larger screen.

This is explained by the recovery rate of the human body, which inevitably decreases with aging. Thus, it is 2 weeks for healthy 40-year-olds, while for 80-year-olds, on average, it is about 6 weeks.

“Aging in human beings exhibits universal characteristics common to complex systems that operate on the brink of disintegration,” he explained. Peter Fedichev, co-founder and CEO of Gero to EurekAlert !. “This work is a demonstration of how concepts borrowed from the physical sciences can be used in biology to investigate different aspects of senescence and frailty, to produce strong anti-aging interventions.”

Why Developing Therapies Against Diseases Doesn’t Mean Living Longer

Although there are some articles and studies that have based the premise of increasing life expectancy on technological and health improvements, this research concludes that, unless natural aging is delayed, these changes will not imply any advance in potential age of a human being.

In this sense, this publication could offer new therapies that prolong humanity’s time in the earthly world. “The study can help close the growing gap between health and life expectancy, which continues to widen in most developing countries,” he said. Brian Kennedy, Professor of Biochemistry and Physiology at the National University of Singapore.

Therefore, the most important thing will not be to create new therapies to treat chronic diseases that can appear with aging, but to develop the model to prolong people’s lives.

“A dramatic improvement of the maximum lifespan and therefore a strong prolongation of life by preventing or curing disease is not possible without intercepting the aging process, the fundamental cause of the underlying loss of resilience,” they have the researchers asserted. And they have concluded: “Further development of the aging model presented in this work may be a step towards the experimental demonstration of a dramatic therapy to prolong life”.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Abraham Andreu.