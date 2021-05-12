Although moderate, alcohol intake is related to decreased brain activity



Alcohol blocks chemical signals between brain cells (called neurons), leading to the common immediate symptoms of alcohol intoxication and causing long-term cognitive memory impairments.

The covid-19 pandemic brought devastating consequences in all areas. And one of the main ones has been the worrying increase in alcohol consumption, stressful situations, financial problems, loneliness and anxiety, they have been the order of the day and without a doubt it is factors that increase alcohol consumption. The truth is that there are surveys that confirm the significant increase in alcohol sales during 2020 and so far in 2021. Despite being a socially accepted habit, it is related to serious health consequences, among which include dehydration, liver damage, alterations in the digestive and intestinal system and affectations in the nervous system and the brain.

Although much has been said about the consequences that deteriorate physical and emotional health, recently the direct relationship between alcohol consumption and brain function has drawn much attention. The reality is that most people with alcohol dependence have experienced memory problems and slowed-down thinking. It is well known that some people while drinking often experience difficulties in remembering or assimilating new information, also later the so-called “blackouts” occur that appear as an inability to remember complete conversations or events that occurred while drinking. This condition is popularly known as alcoholic amnesia And it occurs when alcohol interferes with the normal functioning of the hippocampus, a brain structure involved in memory processes.

With this kind of background, science has worked to discover how excessive alcohol consumption can eventually cause serious long-term damage to the brain. And the truth is that there are many questions: Can the damage caused by excessive alcohol consumption be reversed? How does alcohol affect the brain? Read on to find out what we know so far.

Alcohol has a profound effect on the complex structures of the brain. One of the main effects is that blocks chemical signals between brain cells (called neurons), leading to common immediate symptoms of intoxication, including impulsive behavior, slurred speech, poor memory, and slower reflexes. In the long term, when binge drinking continues for a long period of time, andThe brain adapts to blocked signals responding more effectively to certain chemicals in the brain (called neurotransmitters). After alcohol leaves the system, the brain continues to activate neurotransmitters, causing painful and potentially dangerous withdrawal symptoms that can damage brain cells. This type of damage tends to occur much more frequently in periods of binge drinking and sudden withdrawal.

Experts have found that alcohol damage to the brain can come in different forms. The first is a concept called neurotoxicity, which occurs when neurons overreact to neurotransmitters for too long. Too much exposure to a neurotransmitter can cause neurons to eventually “burn out.” This process can cause a noticeable slowdown in reactions, damage to the entire system and the brain matter itself.

In the most extreme cases of people with alcohol dependence, it is normal that over time they experience a “brain contraction”, which is a reduced volume of both gray matter (cell bodies) and white matter (cell pathways) . It is worth mentioning that some subtle differences are reported in how brain damage occurs in men and women, however independently of it; the lost of Brain matter increases with age and the amount of alcohol consumed.

What are the effects of alcohol on brain function?

The first thing you need to know is that alcohol affects a large part of the brain, therefore many different types of cognitive impairment can occur as a result of excessive alcohol consumption. Among the main ones are: problems with verbal fluency and learning, processing speed, working memory, attention, problem solving, spatial processing and impulsivity.

Also the areas of the brain related to memory and higher functions are affected, regarding these concepts problems may arise in situations such as problem solving and impulse control. Research has also shown that adolescents are especially at risk for permanent or lasting damage and performance deficiencies, as the areas of the brain that are most affected are still developing.

The obvious: Without treatment, the cognitive decline worsens and eventually turns into a long-lasting syndrome known as alcohol-related dementia, a condition that represents approximately 10% of all cases of dementia. Another very telling fact is that alcohol contributes to about 29% of all other cases of dementia. To this we must add that the Dcognitive deficits are worsened by malnutrition, especially a vitamin B deficiency (very common in alcohol-dependent people). Therefore the combination of malnutrition and excessive alcohol consumption can cause severe deficiencies in memory and language Over time and potentially can result in a permanent cognitive disorder called Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome, which causes amnesia and can lead to coma if left untreated.

Now you know that excessive long-term alcohol consumption goes beyond unfortunate hangovers; shortens life expectancy, damages your physical health, can lead to depression and sleep disturbances, and is considered a cause that increases the risk of Alzheimer’s and certain types of dementia.

