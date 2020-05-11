Are covid-19 antibody tests effective? 3:51

. – Although the coronavirus pandemic is not close to ending, states are beginning to ease restrictions to try to avoid an economic disaster in the United States.

Public health experts say the only sure way to reopen the country, for businesses to operate as usual, is to follow the selection criteria established by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and do, do, and do tests to detect the coronavirus.

There are two different types of coronavirus tests that you have probably heard of: one is the molecular diagnostic test that can detect the virus itself, commonly called the rt-PCR test. The other is a serological test, a blood test, that detects antibodies, which are part of your body’s reaction to the virus.

Although both tests are key, it is the virus test, the rt-PCR tests or the molecular diagnostic tests, which are part of the activation criteria to reopen the country. These are the tests that determine if someone currently has the virus in their body, if they need to isolate themselves, and if their contacts should be tracked and potentially quarantined. Not all contacts of someone who test positive should be followed and tracked to limit the spread of the virus; rather, it is influenced by how long the infected person was in contact with other people and in what environment. Some of these contacts will also have to be tested for the virus. Solving all of that is a laborious task, and it will potentially require hundreds of thousands of people to be contact trackers across the country.

However, in the midst of our need for further testing there are some fundamental issues with these diagnostic tests that may be overlooked.

One is the speed of the test, which can take several days for results to be obtained. This is a potentially catastrophic deficiency. If someone is harboring the virus and has to wait several days to get a result, that person could come into real contact with dozens of people, unless they proactively isolate themselves, which many can’t do, especially if they feel fine. or if they are asymptomatic.

But I wanted to focus on another surprising problem that many Americans have probably not even heard of, and that is the accuracy of the tests. Or, rather, the lack of precision.

“We have a lot of evidence on the market that we have no idea how well they work,” said Mike Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

In part, the problem began when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of 56 coronavirus tests, 46 of them for molecular diagnostic tests. While there was an understandable rush to scale up the tests, it also meant that the FDA had not independently evaluated and validated them to see if they really work properly.

And, as we are learning, some of them have not.

“And that is the challenge in terms of understanding, if you get a negative result, is it really negative?” Asked Osterholm.

Sensitivity, a key issue in testing

To understand the problem, it is important to understand a technical term: sensitivity.

Sensitivity is the ability of a test to correctly identify people currently infected with the virus. If a test has a high “false negative” rate, that means it has low sensitivity. It is not “sensitive” enough to detect all patients infected with the virus.

To better understand why this would happen, it is helpful to understand how these tests work. The rt-PCR diagnostic test is the one that requires the swab, or in some cases saliva. (The antibody test will require blood, either from a bloodstain or from a vein. That’s a good way to tell them apart.) The “rt” stands for reverse transcriptase. Because the new coronavirus is just a small strand of RNA, the first thing that must happen is to re-transcribe that RNA into the DNA, which is done through an enzyme in the test kit. After that, the polymerase chain reaction “amplifies” the DNA so that it can be more easily detected.

This is the gold standard of testing, but as Osterholm and Mark Olshaker wrote in The New York Times, the way those tests are performed may be inappropriate. For example, “the FDA recommends 40 cycles of amplification, but even after that, very little genetic material from the virus could be present to be detectable,” they write.

There are also a number of other factors that influence the accuracy of tests, including time from onset of disease, virus concentration in the sample, the quality of the sample collected from a person and how it is processed, and the precise formulation of the reagents in the test kits.

Dr. Gary Procop, chief of virology at the Cleveland Clinic, evaluated five of the tests used to diagnose patients with covid-19 after he and his staff noticed they were getting mixed results depending on the tests they used. Procop led a team that evaluated more than 200 samples using all five tests. And what did they find? Test sensitivities ranged from 85% to 100%

Procop told CNN that the test from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was 100% accurate. He also noted that the Cepheid and Roche tests both had a sensitivity greater than 95%.

However, the much-hyped Abbott ID Now, a rapid diagnosis that is essentially a lab in a box, scored much lower. While it can produce results in minutes, it only got a sensitivity rate of 85%. That is a false negative rate of 15%. Another analysis found that it potentially had a false-negative rate of 25%, meaning it could lose up to 1 in 4 positive cases.

On Thursday, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, testified before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions about the implications of false negative rates.

“If you find yourself in a circumstance where you really don’t want to miss the diagnosis of someone who already carries the virus, you would like to have something that has a higher sensitivity than that,” Collins said.

In a hospital, a false negative rate of 15% to 25% could mean placing an infected person in a regular hospital ward. It could also lead to an infected patient being sent back to a nursing home full of vulnerable people or even to the public in dozens of states that are reopening prematurely. “These are the people that concern us,” said Osterholm, “who walk away from that testing procedure thinking ‘I’m fine, I don’t have to worry about being a carrier,’ when they actually do.”

When we asked the FDA whether rapid testing affected the quality of the tests, an agency spokesperson told us that FDA oversight does not end with an Emergency Use Authorization (US) and that continue to track these tests and take action when necessary.

Also note that regardless of the sensitivity of the test, you can still test negative one day and test positive the next day. The diagnostic test is a snapshot and can only let you know that you are negative at that specific time.

Procop and his team’s study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but they hope to publish their findings soon. He also noted that since he and his team tested the diagnoses, Abbott cautioned that the sensitivity of his test is affected by the chemical used to hold the virus sample, known as a viral transport medium.

In a statement, Abbott said: “This method can reduce the sensitivity of the test through dilution, which can lead to false negative results.”

The company added, “ID NOW is designed and typically used in urgent care clinics, doctor’s office labs, emergency departments, and retail establishments. This means that patient samples (swabs) are collected and analyzed directly on the ID NOW instrument, close to the patient and without the use of a VTM (Viral Transport Medium). ”

Abbott also noted a recent report from the Detroit Department of Health, which found that Abbott ID Now’s results matched those of a traditional PCR test 98% of the time.

So where do we go from here?

“They need to review these tests carefully and basically eliminate the ones that don’t work well,” says Osterholm.

It is an idea that Procop also suggested. The FDA could “start evaluating this data and ask manufacturers to do it, so that the performance characteristics are really transparent for everyone to use.”

At this time, while manufacturers have to share sensitivity data with the FDA, it is unclear how much they have to share with the public. These are companies that report their accuracy rates: how do they determine them? How do they compare to each other? What is the standard? This is now vital information for everyone. We shouldn’t have to rely on troubled teams like Procop’s at the Cleveland Clinic to study this. We need the FDA to intervene. Doctors request it.

“Now is the time to start a more traditional FDA process where we begin to analyze the characteristics of a test and define it against what we would consider a gold standard,” said Procop.

As Osterholm told me: “The bottom line is that this is an important requirement that the FDA has to meet. You cannot abdicate your responsibility here. We need clear and convincing information on how well these tests work. And if they don’t, then labs need to be aware of that and not use those tests. “

In our cry for more evidence, we must remember that a bad test is potentially worse than no test. And we need the data to know which tests are better than others.

Good evidence needs to be supported, widely available at locations in all communities – pharmacies, kiosks, public places, and perhaps even people’s homes. They must be done regularly and, of course, they must be very precise.

On Friday, the FDA granted the first emergency use authorization to a diagnostic antigen test for coronavirus. This test can quickly detect fragments of the virus proteins by analyzing samples collected from a nasal swab. Unlike rt-PCRs, which can take time and materials, antigen tests can give much faster results. However, antigen tests are not as sensitive as rt-PCR diagnoses and may produce more false negatives.

And that brings us back to the original problem: the persistent paucity of evidence in the United States. So far, the United States has conducted more than 8 million tests, according to the Covid Tracking Project. If a person took just one test, that would translate to around 2.5%. But, a person can be tested multiple times, so we don’t really know what percentage of the population has been tested.

The Harvard Safra Center for Ethics, along with a group of bipartisan experts in public health and economics, published a roadmap requiring 20 million tests a day, in mid-July, to fully mobilize the economy. That’s about 6% of people in the United States who get tested every day.

Another way to think about it is: how to test the whole country every 14 days.

Conclusion: We need a lot of evidence. Those tests have to be done regularly. The results have to come back quickly. And the precision has to be stellar.

It’s bold, but without a highly effective drug to treat covid-19 or a vaccine to prevent the virus, this trial quality is the most reliable way to restore some sense of normalcy. Not only will it be helpful in containing the virus, but it will also give people psychological confidence that they are not unintentionally spreading the virus. This is how we achieved a reasonable security baseline to begin reopening the country.

– Nadia Kounang and Maggie Fox of CNN contributed to this report.

