Although Irrfan Khan was not allowed to watch movies, he ended up being a star in Hollywood and Bollywood

▲ Irrfan Khan appears among the actors Madhur Mittal and Freida Pinto, as well as with the rest of the cast of Slumdog Millionaire in the 81st installment of the Oscars, in 2009, a film that won eight awards.Photo Ap

▲ Khan at the presentation of the film The Song of the Scorpions at the 2017 Locarno Festival, Switzerland.Photo Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, April 30, 2020, p. 9

Bombay. Indian actor Irrfan Khan, who died yesterday at the age of 53, became a Bollywood and Hollywood star for his roles in films like Slumdog Millionaire or Jurassic World, even after he was on the verge of leaving the cinema.

The actor, who had been diagnosed with rare cancer in 2018, this week was admitted to the Bombay hospital for a colon infection.

Born on January 7, 1967 in Rajasthan, he discovered his passion for theater from a young age.

Khan was one of the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark on Western cinema, following in the footsteps of pioneers such as Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth, and Om Puri.

Actors and the Prime Minister of his country, Narendra Modi, expressed their condolences.

Born Sahabza to Irfan Ali Khan in Rajasthan to a family with no ties to cinema, he said in several interviews that as children, he and his brothers were not allowed to watch movies. The only exception was when an uncle came to visit and took them to the theater.

Inspired by India’s independent cinema of the 1980s, Khan moved to New Delhi to study theater.

He then moved to Mumbai to seek acting jobs, but Bollywood movies from the 1990s offered no opportunities for subtle acting that favored Khan. He worked for Indian television series for almost a decade and sought film roles.

He landed a role in Miraamir’s Salaam Bombay (1988) albeit in a simple appearance. In 2001, when she was about to give up, British filmmaker Asif Kapadia offered her the leading role in The Warrior, a film that won a Bafta award for best film and was chosen to represent Great Britain in the Oscars. This opened the doors for him to Hollywood, which appreciated Khan long before Bollywood.

Oscar nominated ribbons

In 2008, his face became known worldwide thanks to Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, a film that won eight Oscars, in which he plays a police inspector.

Irrfan Khan continued his career in the United States in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Jurassic World (2015), and Inferno (2016).

The actor was critically acclaimed for his roles in Ang Lee’s The Life of Pi (2012) and The Lunchbox (2013), a romantic comedy by Ritesh Batra.

The western public appreciates the depth given to a character, he explained in 2015 to the Afp. It only remains for me to appreciate the little formalism and the importance of personal relationships in Bollywood, as things are too compartmentalized in Hollywood and the system can be rigid.

During the Inferno promotion (2016), Tom Hanks called him “the coolest guy in this room.”

Her life takes a tragic turn in 2018 with the announcement of the cancer condition. He moved to London for a year to be treated, accompanied by his family, after which he became a single father in Angrezi Medium (2020).

Khan made his feature film debut in the 1988 Oscar-nominated drama Salaam Bombay !, about street children in Mumbai.

I trust, I have given up, he wrote in a sincere note after the news of his battle with cancer was revealed.

In the United States, he received a Spirit Award for Independent Film for his supporting role in the 2006 Indo-American drama The Good Name of 2006 and an Audience Award at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival for the Indian romantic drama Love to the letter.

