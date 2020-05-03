As if they never wanted to release him, the eight children of this father -with a deportation order against him- fear losing him forever.

And before long, the family’s plans may change.

Leiker Liriano shows helplessly what he says are his only allies: the court documents that prove that he is innocent of a crime because he was in prison for 14 months.

In this regard he points out: “A kidnapping and a robbery in Manhattan. I don’t know why they confused me.”

But Leiker says that the day he regained his freedom and that he believed was the end of his nightmare, it was the beginning of his most terrible martyrdom: he fell on the radar of ICE.

“That is where the hell begins. This sheet has been my misfortune for the reason that since I was innocent of a case, they handed me over to immigration because I have no documents because I came to this undocumented country,” explains this immigrant.

Liriano has eight children and is the one who supports the family.

His concern intensifies when he thinks about the serious health problems of four of his children and the depression (clinically diagnosed) suffered by his wife.

“A boy who suffers from the bones that come out of his bones, that boy cannot be treated in my country. I have another girl who suffers from a heart that has problems. Since that girl was born, she cannot leave this country and I have a girl who also suffers from autism that is not treated in my country, “adds this paterfamilia.

The distraught father holds a work permit and has a social security number.

However, the crime that he proved not to have committed continues to wreak havoc on his life.

His wife is a US citizen: “My case, that I asked him for, has been approved since February 2, 2016. I call, I call and they do not give me reasons for anything. Because until the deportation order is overturned , my case does not exercise does not continue “.

In the midst of the anxiety generated by thinking about separating, they try to stay strong and show them in front of their children while they say they are fighting the hardest of their battles.

We tried to contact ICE about the Liriano case but we did not get a response.

For Leiker Liriano and his family, the most painful and dramatic countdown of their lives began: on February 14 they will have to buy a ticket that will prove to immigration that they will leave the country on February 28.

But until that February 28 is reached, Leiker assures that he continues the fight with his lawyer, so as not to have to abandon his beloved family.

