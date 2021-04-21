Alternatives to the new Apple AirTags if you have an Android mobile | Technology

Apple has finally introduced its own trackers, the Air Tags. These devices have instantly become the best option for iPhone owners, but what options do Android users have?

In yesterday afternoon’s presentation, Apple presented the Air Tags that we had heard so much about for months in leaks. It is an important novelty for the brand’s ecosystem, but they are not the first trackers in the market, companies like Tile, Chipolo or Samsung came before.

Apple locators have immediately become the perfect system for iPhone users due to their qualities. The Airtags use the Bluetooth 5.0 LE connection To be found if you lose the item you attached that little tracker to. This signal is low consumption and only has a range of little more than 10 meters.

Still, its main advantage is that if we lose the object further away, it can be located using the Lost Mode function and creating a search network with the more than 1 billion iPhones and iPad that there are assets in the world, anonymously. Also, if you have an iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 use the ultra wide band of these mobiles to locate with total centimeter precision, the place where you are.

The announcement of AirTags this week is a major blow to the location device market where other companies will lose ground among users with an iPhone. The Tile brand already denounced Apple for this reason last year alleging unfair competition.

However, these brands are still the best option for the Android phone market and whose prices are usually more affordable. Apple’s new AirTags, coming out on sale April 30 yet price of 35 euros.

Tile, the leading manufacturer

The Tile brand offers a wide catalog of trackers for all types of consumers. If you lose your purse, keys, remote control at home or even your pet, Tile’s trackers offer you plenty of variety to find it from your phone with its application.

Depending on the model, the search distance is greater or less, for example, the Tile Pro reaches 60 meters. They include replaceable batteries and high-volume alarms to find the object thanks to the sound, but if you have a pet, it is better not to use this function.

For Android users, the main advantage is the compatibility with Google devices like speakers with the virtual assistant from the internet giant. With a simple button we can activate the tracker quickly. It is also compatible with manufacturers of sports watches like Fitbit to be able to look for the keys with the activity bracelet if you do not have the mobile on you.

Tile Pro Price: 31, 29 euros

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

Samsung has also decided to join the bandwagon of these tracking devices like Apple and offer a more personal solution for those who have a Galaxy phone. SmartTags can be equated to AirTags by including ultra-wideband technology that offers more precise geolocation than Bluetooth connection.

Faced with this great advantage, these models have an important disadvantage, they only work with mobile phones of the Korean brand and only a few models include ultra-wideband sensors. This means that we are facing a very initial proposal from the company that a few users can make the most of, over time it will end up taking off more.

Samsung Galaxy SmarTag price: 39.91 euros

Chipolo

Chipolo tracking devices are the cheapest option on the market, but no less interesting for that. Its location range is 18 meters and have a high volume alarm, but its best quality comes from the hand of Apple again.

The apple company recently announced that it is extending its Find My application to other brands. That is, they can not only be used with the new AirTags and Apple products, this application to track objects will also be able to find locators from other brands that have adapted their code to Apple conditions. If you have an iPhone and an Android at home you can take advantage of the fact that the Chipolo One Spot is compatible with both operating systems.

Chipolo One Spot Price: 24 euros

Curve

The last option we give you is Curve, the Vodafone locator that uses a GPS sensor and allows you to integrate a card Vodafone Smart SIM. It is a somewhat more advanced and expensive option since to take advantage of its full potential, you need to pay a monthly subscription, in addition to the price of the device itself.

Another downside is that its battery only lasts a week. If you have something very important that you are afraid of losing, a pet that usually disappears or an elderly person with memory problems, this solution may be the most complete.

Curve Price: 20 euros