Alternatives to the iPhone 12 within the Apple catalog: are there other cheaper iPhones? | Technology

If you want to buy an iPhone but don’t want to spend so much money on the latest iPhone 12, the good news is that there are other cheaper iPhone models with many years of updates and optimal performance.

The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the 4 newest phones in the Apple catalog that you can buy right now. A renewal is not expected until the end of the year, since like in 2020 the lack of chips and the coronavirus may slow down their manufacture.

But what if you want to buy an iPhone and you don’t want to spend what the latest model is worth? The reality is that the iPhone market is different from other competing Android phones. As a general rule, Apple keeps all its mobiles updated for up to 4 or 5 years after its launch.

IPhones are “hard” mobiles and they maintain their very high resale value even years after their launch. That’s why buying an iPhone from one or two generations ago is not as bad an investment as buying an Android from the same era.

If you want an iPhone but you don’t like or don’t want the latest model, right now these are your options.

The one that suits you best: iPhone 11

With triple camera and Retina display, iPhone 11 is the evolution of Apple’s entry-level, now more colorful than ever.

There are few occasions when the iPhone generation leaps represent a major change to be updated. Maybe every 2 or 3 generations you should change your iPhone just because of the improvements it offers, but it is incredible that iPhone 11, the previous model, continues to be a mobile with such good features and performance.

It is the good thing about looking for the “previous generation” mobile, that you are going to save a lot of money for a device that has few improvements compared to the current one and that will last you for many years. And it is that this iPhone 12 of 64 GB only costs 649 euros at Amazon.

It has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen, 4G connectivity, dual 12-megapixel cameras with an ultra wide angle and a wide angle, A13 Bionic processor, battery capable of supporting up to 17 hours of video playback.

It is a much cheaper premium mobile because there is a newer model that slightly improves the speed and adds a couple of tricks to the camera.

The “pro” at the best price: iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone with the best camera on the market. 12 megapixel triple lens system with wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto lens; . In addition to night mode, portrait mode and 4K video up to 60 fps.

If you compare a previous and current generation mobile, this iPhone 11 Pro may be the one that has the most differences compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. But don’t be fooled, the iPhone 11 Pro remains a mobile that is a real tank: hard, fast and with many years ahead in updates by Apple.

It has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR screen, slightly smaller than the new generation, with WiFi 6 connectivity, triple 12-megapixel camera: ultra-wide, wide-angle, 4x telephoto. The processor is an A13 Bionic with a battery of 18 hours of video playback.

Since Apple discontinued it when launching the iPhone 12 Pro it is harder to find. In Amazon it is only available reconditioned but like new with all its official accessories for only 735 euros.

In TuImeiLibre you can find it totally new for only 749 euros in its 64 GB edition.

The best maintained: iPhone XR

This mobile has an HD + screen, face unlock, Apple Pay and 64GB of storage, in addition to a fairly affordable price.

Although this iPhone was launched in 2018 it is surprising that it still works so well and we can say it from our own experience. This iPhone XR was launched at the same time as the iPhone XS and it was shown as the cheap option of the iPhone.

It maintains the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen of the newer iPhone 11 and with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera that can take portrait photos thanks to Apple’s algorithms. It includes an A12 Bionic processor and battery for 16 hours of playback.

The point is that this iPhone XR is a perfect mobile if you want a cheap iPhone. You can find it quite cheap in several stores, for example in TuImeiLibre it costs 479 euros, while in Amazon the best offer is in red 64 GB for 575 euros.

Against it, its edges are slightly thicker but you have a more vivid color range than the latest iPhone.

Cheapest: iPhone SE

The new compact Apple mobile has A13 as a processor and NFC for mobile payments, among other leading features, although its price is much lower than that of other iPhones.

The classic design of the iPhone is maintained in this iPhone SE second generation launched in 2020 and that we already analyzed at ComputerHoy.com. It maintains the design that Apple used from the iPhone 6 with a smaller 4.7-inch Retina HD screen, a home button that is also a fingerprint reader and no Face ID, which is an advantage in the age of masks.

The iPhone SE was announced in 2020 as the real entry-level and cheap iPhone. The Apple mobile that you have to choose if you want to save the most and need a mobile from the Cupertino company. Also inside it is just as powerful as an iPhone 11, so what you get: more power for less money.

It maintains the 12 megapixel wide-angle camera with 5x digital zoom, a 7 megapixel FaceTime front camera for selfies and video calls. It also has wireless charging.

Its official price is 489 euros, but on Amazon you can find it for 427 euros and in TuImeiLibre for only 419 euros. Both in the entry edition of 64GB of storage.

