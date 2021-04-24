Alternatives to Google when you can’t find the answer you need | Technology

What do you do when you have to search for something on the Internet? Eight out of ten users always do the same: use the Google search engine. There is even a verb for it: Google or guglear.

It is a reflex action that has already become an automatism. Almost without thinking, before being aware that we can choose, we are already typing what we want to find in the Google search engine.

But what if we can’t find the information we’re looking for, or we don’t want to use Google? What alternatives do we have?

Of course, we can use other alternative search engines. But that is not the intention of this article. We want to focus you on this other question: Are there ways to find information on the Internet without resorting to search engines?

We are going to explore all the options.

How to find information that is not in Google

The most obvious choice

We have already commented on it in the introduction: when you do not want to use the Google search engine, most of them turn to others alternative search engines. There are a few very good ones, even more recommendable, because they are much more private and neutral: DuckDuck Go, Qwant, etc.

But that is not what we want to do.

We try to find out if they exist alternative ways to search engines to find information. And after thoroughly investigating, the truth is that there are different methods that are even more effective than the classic search engine for certain tasks.

They are worth knowing, because on more than one occasion they can get you out of trouble. It is also a good exercise in mental hygiene. You have to flee from automatisms and try new things …

Wikipedia and Internet Archive

If what you are looking for is information, data, or documentation, there are few better places than Wikipedia.

You have to be a little careful and contrast the sources with certain topics, especially if they have to do with politics or opinion. But in general the data included is true, and here you will find millions of articles, concepts, and explanations.

If what you need is to locate historical information, such as old web pages and services, old CDs, music, movies or programs, texts or documents, the Internet Archive is the junk drawer of the Net.

Not only will you find this information, but in many cases you can download your own music, movies or old video games if they are not copyrighted or have been assigned by their creators.

Ask people

This may shock you, but sometimes it is much more sensible, instead of asking an artificial intelligence or an algorithm, ask people for information directly…

We do not talk about your family or friends (who also), but on the Internet it is easy to find an expert on a certain topic, and ask questions through Twitter, his blog, or a comment on a YouTube video, or through email .

Many of them will be happy to answer. Not all, you must also assume it …

Wolfram Alpha

The Wolfram Alpha information seeker uses artificial intelligence to answer questions.

He is specialized in offer answers that require some academic or historical data, but also popular. For example things like: What is the most populated city in the world? When was Messi born? Who Invented the Bicycle? What is the formula for the Law of Gravity? How many calories does a hamburger have?

Wolfram Alpha understands natural language And not only does he answer, but he can also do complex math or tell jokes, among many other things.

Informational websites

Search engines locate information, but in the end they end up directing you to the informative websites that generate current news. So why not go directly to them?

For example, if you are looking for technological information on ComputerHoy.com you will find all the technology news updated minute by minute, analysis, comparisons, reports on hardware, science, lifestyle and culture, the most important of gaming and the motor world, etc.

For more general information you can go to the websites of national or international newspapers, sports press, etc.

There is an informative website for each topic you want to search for. You just need to find your favorites and turn to them.

Ask the virtual assistants

Many experts are convinced that lVirtual assistants are the new search engines, and in a way they are right.

If you use the Google Assistant, it will possibly offer you the same information as Google’s own search engine. So you can use Alexa or Siri as alternatives, if you have an iPhone or an Amazon Echo device.

Use social media … in moderation

Other alternative source to Google to search for information They are social networks.

Maybe it’s a bit risky, because they are riddled with fake news, absurd conspiracy theories, political manipulation, deniers and deepfakes, and you may end up more misinformed and contaminated than you started.

But if you use the Facebook or Twitter search engine with moderation, caution and common sense, and you check the sources, you might end up finding something useful …

Search specialized databases

The Internet has grown so much that even Google has a hard time indexing all the information.

When you need specialized information, especially if it is technical, scientific or academic information, it is more useful go to a database focused on that particular topic.

Wikipedia has a list of hundreds of search engines and academic databases that may be useful to you, focused on journalism, medicine, history, etc. Some require subscription, but others are freely accessible.

Purchase and sale websites

When you need to find data on products, brands, or specifications, you can turn to eBay.

A simple search will find information about related products, and in the article sheets you can find specifications, characteristics, etc.

It is true that the information contained in the products is very uneven. There are vendors that include all types of data, and others none. But looking through the list of search results, you end up finding what you want.

Comparators

Similar to eBay, if you’re looking for product data, analysis, or feedback, you can turn to price comparators.

Its function is to find the cheapest price of a certain product, but if you enter the product file or the store where they sell them, you will find more information.

Some price comparators you can try:

Image search engines

Google is also used a lot for locate photos, logos, drawings, memes, etc. But there are quality alternatives.

For example Flickr, a repository of millions of images that users upload. Or Picsearch, which stores more than 3 billion photos and images.

You need Animated GIFs to use in memes and social networks? You have millions on Giphy.

If you want to find more graphic stores, take a look at this card:

Maps, roads and routes

In the same way that we instinctively go to the Google search engine to find information, we also line the browser to Google maps or to your app, when we want to find a place, or trace a route.

It is without a doubt the most complete map service, but there are other quite good ones.

Have you tried OpenStreetMap? They are public domain maps that anyone can use and expand, Wikipedia-style.

You may also be interested in MapHut. It is an application that allows you to create your own maps and share them with everyone.

If you have an iPhone, Apple’s Maps app has improved a lot in recent years, and is more private than Google’s.

Another of the most popular tools in HERE We Go, available as an app for iOS or Android, and also on the web.

You can take a look at OsmAnd, whose main feature is that the maps are saved locally on your mobile, and you don’t need the Internet to use it.

Try it, and you will be amazed at the results …