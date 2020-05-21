A few days ago, we learned that Facebook had bought GIPHY for a figure close to $ 400 million. In this way, the main world platform for the treatment of GIF files becomes the hands of Mark Zuckerberg. And what initially deluded users, now has become fear for their personal data. Therefore, it is better to know some alternatives to GIPHY.

Why look for alternatives to GIPHY?

You will surely wonder why you should abandon GIPHY, if it is probably the largest database of GIFs that we have access to today. Well, many experts warn that, in reality, Facebook He has no interest in adding a large collection of these files to Instagram, or anything like that.

While that has been Zuckerberg’s official explanation for the GIPHY acquisition, suspicions go the other way. As some users may know, this GIF platform is integrated into most social networks and messaging applications. And, to a greater or lesser extent, we all use these elements to decorate our conversations. The problem is that it could make us vulnerable.

Through the GIPHY SDK, Facebook will be able to access personal information from millions of smartphones. Information that you can then contrast with any of the apps that are part of your portfolio. Not only the namesake or Instagram, but also WhatsApp, one of the most popular today.

Facebook, which has already had numerous lawsuits for violating the privacy of users, will then have the opportunity to record trends in chat topics of those who use GIPHY internationally. But what generates more uncertainty is the use you make after that Big Data. Unfortunately, as with other times in the past, by the time we hear about it, it is probably too late.

The best alternatives to GIPHY

In this context that we mentioned before, and in order to avoid being harmed, we have no choice but to review some of the current best alternatives to GIPHY. Luckily we can already anticipate that there are several recommended. Here we have selected five of them that surely meet your expectations.

Tenor

We could say that Tenor is our advice for all those who are especially looking for a GIF-sharing app. Available on both iOS and Android, its content collection is endless. And thanks to the internal search engine, that does not represent delays in finding one in particular.

Tenor also belongs to Google, with the advantages that this offers especially on Android devices. And although you can browse and launch GIFs from their website, we suggest that you give your application a chance. It works like an extra keyboard, and will let you add these fun content with movement through any other messaging or social service.

It even has support for Telegram and its own GIFs, something that we are not always used to seeing.

Gfycat

Now, in every WhatsApp group or similar, there is a member who is in charge of adding new GIFs. If this is your case, you should opt for Gfycat. The multiplatform has versions for iPhone through iMessage, for Android and even for Mac OS X, through an app called GIF Brewery, which will help you in the process of creating new files in this format.

Also, it integrates perfectly with WordPress, Slack, Skype, Outlook or Reddit.

And a fundamental difference with Tenor is that this alternative to GIPHY does not depend on any multinational. It is part of a small company that needs ads to survive. If you want to delete them and enjoy GIFs in HD, you should pay about $ 4 a month. But if you prefer not to, you can still store your favorites or create your own collections without requirements.

GIFWrapped

In certain circumstances, the differences between iOS and Android become too wide. For example, when we want to search for specific applications for a task such as creating or sharing GIFs. If it is the best alternatives to GIPHY for iPhone, GIFWrapped comes into play.

With a very simple and intuitive interface, GIFWrapped uses GIPHY as a database, extracting files from it to allow you to generate a collection of your authorship. Using Dropbox or iCloud, you will be in a position to create your GIF library in just minutes.

The only negative point of this app is that we cannot use it as a keyboard in iMessage.

#Images

But if you’ve been a little disappointed with that latest GIFWrapped flaw, #Images is the solution. From our point of view, it is the one that best suits iMessage as a keyboard. From the Messages app, you can find hundreds of trendy GIFs in #images and add them to your chats.

These #Images GIFs come from Bing’s search engine, so the catalog isn’t negligible, either. And you have the possibility to choose whether to share them directly, or save them.

Track GIFs manually

As you can see, the last of the alternatives to GIPHY is not an application or website. Actually, part of the recommendation that you take care of finding the content you want yourself. Some may not know it, but search engines like Google let us customize searches. And in that customization, we can choose only GIF files.

When you have seen the one that interested you, just copy its URL, or save it to your mobile. The important thing is that, in neither case, they will be able to observe you or follow your activity.

Which of these alternatives to GIPHY do you like the most?

