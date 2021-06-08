alternatives to Amazon e-book reader

There’s Life Beyond the Kindle: Alternatives to the Amazon E-Book Reader. Photo: ..

Amazon e-book readers may be the most popular models on the market, however, in stores you will be able to find other very interesting alternatives that you will surely be interested in knowing. Do you want to know what they are? Well, keep reading.

Why are the Kindle so popular?

If there is an e-book reader that stands out in the market, it is none other than the Amazon Kindle. And be careful because there is not a single model, but several with which to cover different needs and tastes, although all will serve exactly the same thing: enjoy a good read.

The advantage that Amazon models have is that they are products of a fantastic quality and that they are also supported by an impressive e-book sales platform with which to basically enjoy a Spotify of e-books.

Alternatives to the Amazon Kindle

But there is life beyond Amazon devices, and that is exactly what we are going to show you next. Models with very large screens, inexpensive devices and very attractive functions with which to win the attention of some users. These are the most striking alternatives to the Kindle:

Likebook E-Reader P10

Likebook. Photo: amazon.com.mx

An impressive 10-inch model with 1,200 x 600 pixel resolution the size of a DIN A4 sheet. Provides both warm and cool light to reduce eye strain caused by blue light from LEDs.

It offers up to 16 levels of contrast in black and white and, in addition, it is capable of reproducing PDF files, so it will be easy for you when it comes to storing and cataloging the manuals of the devices you have at home.

It also has a Wacom stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure with which you can scribble and take notes directly on the device, so it will also serve as a notebook.

Rakuten Kobo Clara HD

Rakuten Kobo Clara HD. Photo: amazon.com.mx

A fantastic, high-quality, built-in e-book featuring a 6-inch screen with E Ink technology. It offers a long list of compatible formats, since you can open files with extensions CBR, CBZ, EPUB DRM, HTML, MOBI, PDF, RTF, TXT, BMP, GIF, JPEG, PNG and TIFF.

It has an 8 GB internal memory in which to store all your books, its screen offers a resolution of 300 pixels per inch and the ComfortLight PRO technology reduces the blue light that is so annoying when we read at night.

Hakeeta E-Book

Ebook. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This simple but practical model has a 6-inch screen with 800 x 600 pixels of resolution. It weighs only 189 grams, and is an ideal model for those who are looking for an inexpensive e-book reader without too many complications.

It does not have great features with which to stand out from the competition, but it fulfills its main function adequately, since it will not be easier for you to read your books. Available in 4, 8 and 16 GB versions, the 8GB model is priced at $ 809 pesos, making it a very interesting option to consider.

