The Minister of the Presidency, Gustavo Montalvo, said yesterday that the information that the Dominican economy will reopen on the 11th of this month is false, highlighting that the truth is that the High Level Commission to confront Covid-19 is working on a project for the gradual reopening of commercial, economic and institutional activities, but a date has not yet been set.

Montalvo stressed that the factors that are taken into account for the design of this plan are two: preserve the health of the population and preserve the economy of families.

The official clarified that the Government is studying different alternatives, taking into account both the models that other countries are adopting and the Dominican epidemiological and economic reality. He added that this investigation phase has not yet concluded, so any information that alludes to a reopening on May 11 or any other specific date is incorrect.

“It is important that we continue as before. That businesses remain closed, except those with permission to operate. Let people stay in their houses as long as possible. That the curfew is respected. And that for information, you go to official sources, “he said.

Montalvo assured that when there is a final decision on the reopening plan, it will be shared in its entirety with society and, of course, with the media.

Respect for measures

Montalvo indicated that with the situation that the country is going through due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are all “in the same boat”, so he trusts that these days will contribute to strengthening the family union and the national union.

He argued that the government’s priority is the health of the population, so it is working on measures that have never been implemented before, with decisions and mechanisms that have not been seen before.

He indicated that although everyone wants to see the end of the pandemic, while the virus continues, social distancing must be respected so as not to endanger the lives of citizens.

“Therefore, again, I appeal to the conscience and sensitivity of the great Dominican family so that we continue to respect social distancing and the curfew, we put all our effort and all our good will in this test of resistance that we are waging and that we must overcome together ”, Montalvo insisted.

Affected by drought

The Minister of the Presidency also announced that due to the drought that has been felt in the northwest region, the Sierra area of ​​the Santiago province and in the west of the San Juan de la Maguana valley, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources and INAPA have enabled trucks to supply these communities with the necessary water.

He noted that this committee will also be in charge of supplying food and water for the livestock of some communities in those regions.

THE DROUGHT

Food and water distribution

Cattle.

Through the Ministry of Agriculture and INAPA, the distribution of food and water for livestock will begin in the communities of Copey, Hoyo de Palma and El Yuyo, in Dajabón, the most impacted by the drought.

Foods.

The distribution of dry food to 255 families in 12 communities will also begin in the Sierra area, and in the south, 21 tanker trucks have been assigned to supply water, among other measures.

