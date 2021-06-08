Alternative Fiat Investors Should Look To Bitcoin, SkyBridge Executive Says

Despite its comparison and similar trajectory to gold, investors looking for alternatives should look to Bitcoin, said Troy Gayeski of SkyBridge.

The price of gold is likely to rise in the next year, as the Federal Reserve begins to reduce its asset purchases, says SkyBridge Capital’s co-chief investment officer.

Despite this projection, Gayeski, who is also a senior portfolio manager at SkyBridge, says investors looking for currency alternatives as global debt bubbles should consider Bitcoin:

“We are going to stick to Bitcoin and crypto because we think there are more advantages. [Aunque Bitcoin es más volátil] you are going to capture a little more profit than in gold in that same phenomenon ”.

Reduction by the Fed

The consideration comes as the Federal Reserve (Fed) has begun to hint the reduction of the massive stimulus that has injected into the economy during the past year.

The Fed’s actions came to halt the economic contraction in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

However, massive spending has led to higher inflation, while significantly boosting public debt.

Both of these consequences have lent credence to the appeal of alternative fiat assets, such as gold or cryptocurrencies.

Although, with the news of the Fed’s eventual downsizing, these alternative assets may lose some of their recent luster.

Gayeski acknowledged this, but also stressed that these alternatives “are in a much better place now to handle that eventual set-up.”

Bitcoin vs. Gold

Both gold and Bitcoin have seen wild swings in recent months, amid a year of new heights.

Amid rising inflation and the cryptocurrency’s rise to prominence, some are debating its merit in relation to bullion.

Prominent financial institutions are divided in their opinion between the two. While Citigroup Inc. said that gold is “losing its luster” compared to cryptocurrencies, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says the two can coexist.

Multimillionaires BTC

Meanwhile, SkyBridge takes the Goldman perspective and prides itself on its diversified perspective.

Still, the company places a special emphasis on Bitcoin, perhaps to legitimize it in the face of potentially skeptical investors.

SkyBridge is among a dozen applicants for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) which is still pending with the SEC.

Additionally, SkyBridge founder Anthony Scaramucci recently said that Any well-diversified portfolio should have at least a small position in Bitcoin.

