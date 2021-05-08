Alternative analysis of SEAT Arona offers

The SEAT Arona is a Urban SUV that has not only become the leader in its category, it also tops the top 10 of the best-selling cars in Spain last month. This is because it achieves that good compromise between price and product typical of SEAT, in addition to the fact that it is currently possible to buy a SEAT Arona for € 15,250 with the 1.0 TSI of 95 CV, a very worthy engine, although with a somewhat fair endowment of the Reference finish. However, there are also great alternatives to Spanish, three of which we present below.

In Quécochemecompro you can find our buying guide with the best B-SUVs on the market.

SsangYong Tivoli from € 13,100

The first of them we have in the basic version of the SsangYong Tívoli, which can be purchased from € 13,100. As the latest batch of SsangYong models, we are facing a product increasingly designed to meet the tastes of the European consumer, although it is true that it does not meet the quality standards or driving pleasure of the SEAT, which compensates with that price two thousand euros lower.

For all the rest, the basic finish Line has an interesting level of equipment, with elements such as cruise control, heated exterior mirrors or various safety systems and driving assistance, to which is added a good interior space given the 2,600 mm wheelbase and 427 liters of boot space, as well as a turbo petrol engine of 128 hp which manages to be one of the fastest access levels (10.6 seconds from 0 to 100 km / h) at the cost of higher consumption (6.7 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle).

Skoda Kamiq from € 14,700

As expected, in that list of alternatives there is also another cousin of the Vokswagen Group, specifically the Skoda Kamiq that is on sale for € 14,700. That version corresponds to the basic finish with the same 1.0 TSI of 95 CV and 175 Nm also associated with a five-speed manual gearbox, a mechanical set that, although it achieves very decent figures, does not stand out: 11.1 seconds and 5.7 liters / 100 km.

However, where the Skoda stands out is in space, and its 2,651 mm wheelbase is one of the most generous in the B-SUV segment and that is completed by an excellent trunk with 400 liters of cargo capacity. In addition, from the basic finish Active includes a excellent equipment with elements such as a multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection, 16 “alloy wheels or speed limiter, among others.

Kia Stonic from € 15,844

Finally it is worth highlighting one of the intermediate configurations of the Kia Stonic, specifically the one related to the basic Concept finish with the 100 hp mild hybrid engine (and with ECO label) which can be purchased for € 15,844. Thus, we are facing the most economical mechanics with a consumption of 5.4 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle, and practically as fast as that of its compatriot with 10.7 seconds in the 0 to 100 km / h.

In addition, the Kia also has one of the best trim levels by adding an 8 “multimedia system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, light sensor, 16” alloy wheels … although with 332 liters of luggage compartment and 2,580 mm wheelbase it is one of the less spacious models of those presented here.