Without a coronavirus vaccine, the working environment model we know will have to go through a series of adaptations to get back to work.

The gradual withdrawal of isolation measures in countries that were affected by the coronavirus first has broadened the debate about the necessary changes in offices and factories.

Some areas considered essential, such as those related to health and food, had, of course, their activities maintained even during the most critical moments – and had to quickly find ways to minimize contact between employees (and between customers, in the case of markets and pharmacies) ).

However, without a vaccine and with the risk of new waves of infection, companies from all sectors will have to prepare adaptations in their structures and operating rules to ensure the safety of employees – at the risk of witnessing a serious contamination of their strength. of work.

“The concept that we have used is a gradual, safe return, and the first point is the awareness that nothing will be the same as before. Any resumption that has to be made must start from security protocols, with the golden rule that is the social distancing “, says the executive manager of health and safety in the industry of the Social Service of Industry (Sesi), Emmanuel Lacerda.

On the workers’ side, the effects are many, according to deputy attorney general Ronaldo Fleury, who commanded the Labor Ministry from 2015 to August 2019. In an interview with BBC News Brasil, he says that, in general, the need for more space and less crowding of employees will increase the cost of rent for companies and generate an increase in telecommuting (home office) and outsourcing.

One of the effects of this movement, according to Fleury, is the transfer of labor costs to the employee, such as equipment, internet and work structure.

“The trend in Brazil is going to be: the moment you apply for a teleworking job, one thing that will be questioned is the equipment you have, the internet you have. be a prerequisite for your resume to be analyzed by companies. “

From the perspective of employers and employees, see, in five points, changes and effects expected in the face of the pandemic:

1. In the office or factory: distance, shift change and ventilation

A team of occupational physicians and infectious diseases from Sesi, led by Lacerda, prepared a booklet with measures suggested by the industrial sector so that companies can combat the spread of the disease in the workplace.

The suggestions begin by investing in the communication of preventive measures (such as the classic indication of washing hands with soap for 20 seconds, wearing a mask and not sharing personal objects) and then reinforce the cleaning of places that are more exposed to the touch of people. hands (door handles, chair arms, telephones and benches) and for encouraging frequent cleaning of shared objects, such as tools and equipment.

Another important point is to increase the ventilation of the environment, with the installation of air conditioning filters that contribute to disinfect the environment. In this regard, another recommendation is to install physical barriers (partitions, plastic curtains, windows) to prevent respiratory secretions from circulating around other people.

The booklet also recommends that the company develop an internal policy and procedures for the identification and isolation of sick people.

To reduce employees’ contact with other people during peak transport times, one indication is to make shifts more flexible and create new work schedules or alternate working days. In this line, another recommendation is to replace face-to-face contact situations with virtual contact, even when employees are in the work environment, and establish different meal shifts.

Although the home office is recommended, many companies have activities that depend on the presence of a large part of employees, such as some industries.

“Teleworking also applies to the industrial sector, but it is restricted to some areas of the company. Based on my experience, about 15% to 20% of the workforce could do teleworking,” says Lacerda, referring to administrative areas.

2. What can be the effects of the home office?

Some challenges of remote work are to reconcile private and professional life.

Even in cases where workers can do their homework, however, there are several challenges.

Fleury, from the Public Ministry of Labor, says that the pandemic is accelerating changes that were already underway, but that would take years to happen.

“The implementation of the so-called fourth industrial revolution was expected to last between 10 and 20 years, until 2030, 2035, with the implementation of remote working techniques, replacement of man by machine, artificial intelligence. And what is happening because of the pandemic “All of these changes are being accelerated. We are seeing, in months, changes that would take years.”

He cites the example of videoconferencing programs, in which companies have invested to improve, create or increase security.

“Remote work tools are accelerating and the immediate consequence for the worker is the need to adapt to this new type of work.”

At that point, he says he can change the type of professional training that companies will come to value.

“Before, if you had a master’s or doctorate, you would already be hired. Today what is called continuous learning is highly valued, which is the concept that you are always learning and taking various courses, offered by the company or related performance area. ”

Now, according to him, employers will be concerned with “if you are able to work in this new model of work, if you will be able to do the job the way the company needs you to do it”.

“It will do little good for the company if I am one of the best journalists if I don’t know how to send my work. The company has no way of putting two or three people in order to make that person’s work feasible.”

Other challenges of remote work are, as many people have already felt during the quarantine, in reconciling private and professional life.

“One of the biggest problems for teleworking is the lack of routine. It is essential that we have a routine in teleworking. It is also something that will be anticipated: companies will have to invest in this type of training for workers: how to work in home, how to cope with domestic chores. “

3. How is the relationship between workers?

As the coronavirus has imposed distance as a watchword, the relationship between co-workers will change as long as the pandemic is not resolved.

Fleury says that an expected effect with the decrease in interaction between workers is less empathy and solidarity between workers “due to the lack of bonds of friendship”.

“This is a very serious problem. Thanks to the interaction that we have within the work environment, we end up making friends, which generates great empathy and solidarity among everyone. Now, this tends to decrease a lot, it tends to be virtual. I will get to know the workers by photo, videoconference, maybe at a holiday party. ”

The consequence, he says, is an increase in competition between workers, which can hinder teamwork.

“The consequence of this is greater competitiveness, not in the good sense of the term. This will generate a decrease in productivity from the moment that there will be individuals wanting to work more, but there will be no working together very strongly. The managers will have to relearn to motivate workers and distribute workers in a collective task. “

4. Health (physical and mental)

Measurement of temperature and control of workers’ medical records should increase, which, according to Fleury, can affect the person’s privacy.

“You may have a high temperature because you have the flu or because you have a urinary tract infection, or whatever it is. For you to prove that you do not have a disease that is contagious, you will practically have to carry a medical certificate in your bag. “

If a vaccine is slow to appear, another concern that is on the radar is whether employers will start asking, in new hires, if people have already had covid-19 and that they use this as a criterion for hiring. However, it is not yet known whether a person can catch the coronavirus more than once. Scientists point out that coronavirus hasn’t been around long enough to know how long immunity lasts.

On the other hand, a challenge that was already growing and was accelerated by the pandemic is mental health. Fleury says that the new conditions affect those who work at home (exactly because of the difficulties of reconciling different aspects of life in the same environment) and also those who have to work in offices and factories still afraid of contracting the virus and transmitting it to their husbands, wives, parents , children.

Regarding psychological support, the Sesi booklet says that the company has no legal obligation to provide it, but says that this can be advantageous for the company by “reducing the possibility of illness of the worker during and post-pandemic”.

5. Unemployment pressure

More young people are disproportionately more affected by the current crisis

The scarcity of jobs in a recessionary economy hinders not only families with unemployed workers, but also those who have a job.

“The tendency will be for people to work more and more for lower earnings and to accept any type of work. This is something that we already see happening in jobs by application: unemployment has caused a greater number of workers to come forward to work as order deliverers for through application. And people end up accepting any type of condition and remuneration “, points out Fleury.

From February to April 2020, Brazil lost 4.9 million job vacancies, according to the IBGE. The Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous Pnad) shows that the employed population fell 5.2% in relation to the immediately previous quarter, considering both formal and informal jobs.

Another data released in the last few days was the retraction of 1.5% of the Brazilian economy in the first half of 2020. Despite this drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the first months of the year, it still does not reflect most of the effects of the pandemic. . That is why economists point out that the retraction will be much worse in the GDP of the second quarter, referring to April, May and June, a more acute phase of the pandemic for Brazil.

