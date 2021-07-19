Alternatic becomes a PPP Store of Xiaomi | News | Operators

Alternatic, the Alcañiz telecommunications company has officially managed to be a Xiaomi PPP Store.

From now on in the stores of the Teruel company you will be able to find the best guaranteed offers in brand telephony Xiaomi, as well as the latest official models of the oriental brand.

For Alternatic it represents another step towards growth and consolidation as a business reference in energy and telecommunications, since to become an official point of sale, different phases proposed by the manufacturer must be overcome, thereby ensuring that the attention borrowed will always be as if it were in the brand’s own store.

In addition to being a telephone store, the company is a telecommunications operator, so its extensive experience in the sector is a guarantee of both service and attention.

