As the note of the organization says:

First of all, we want to thank you for your patience, understanding and all the signs of support that we are having in these difficult times for our / your Alterna Festival. You are the best audience we could have! THANK YOU.

We want to inform you that, due to the health situation we are going through and by mutual agreement with the El Bonillo City Council, It has been decided to officially postpone the festival to next year. The new dates for the Alterna Festival will be July 9 and 10, 2021.

It has been a very hard decision for everyone. We have valued many options, but to be honest, it is not the appropriate time to celebrate our festival since we cannot guarantee your safety, and that is the most important thing. Therefore, we must postpone the Alterna Festival to a distant date in time in which we can ensure its celebration.

For next year’s edition we have most of the artists confirmed again, as well as many more bands that are yet to be announced and that we know you will love. And, of course, our beloved Rolling Cyrcus space that was not yet announced, but that in 2021 will again fill the El Bonillo park with activities and music.

Tickets already purchased for this year will automatically be valid for 2021 without the need for any formalities. They are already available on our website www.alternafestival.es for those who want to get hold of it. In the event that someone does not want or cannot keep your subscription already purchased, you can claim a refund of your ticket from today, June 1, until next June 15, including, at this link: https: //www.enterticket. en / events / alterna-festival-2020-683381 / returns

Once the application period ends, starting on June 16, said returns will begin to be made.

Many of you want to help us in these hard times … What is the best way to do it? Now you simply help us a lot by preserving your ticket or buying it in advance for the new dates if you did not already have it. You will collaborate with the festival knowing that this year we will have to assume losses for the investment and the work already done, and that it will not have income, or insurance aid (which does not cover the pandemic situation) or other companies that may invest. We are an independent festival where the preparation of the same requires an entire year of work and, as you can imagine, with many fixed costs such as legal projects, designs, communication, insurance, promotion, production, advances in payments to artists, etc.

From El Bonillo Town Hall They know that this situation is a hard blow for the producer, musicians or work personnel, but they also know that this will have a very negative impact on the tourism, hospitality and commerce sector, both locally and throughout the region. This is yours / our festival and will recover from this bad situation in future editions, so Alterna Festival awaits you next year with open arms and with more desire than ever to experience the festival in style.

For its part, the association of El Bonillo Rolling Cyrcus He also wanted to leave you a few words of support and thanks: «We will see each other again when this happens. We will wait for you in our space, surrounded by circus and music, sharing the “alternate” feeling with the same enthusiasm and enthusiasm as every year. The month of July will be lame for Rolling Cyrcus, we will lack the Alterna, but we will take double the momentum to make the best Rolling Cyrcus space next year. A hug and a lot of circus ».

Be sure that next year we will celebrate the festival in style, we have even more time to do it better, so that La Nación sounds like it never has before. The alternative experience will be incredible!