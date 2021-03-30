Altcoin Daily featured some altcoins with massive potential for the month of April

In the midst of a maturing bull market, YouTuber Aaron Arnold aka Altcoin Daily featured some altcoins with huge upside potential which he shared via video. In the current context, the YouTuber stated that there are many opportunities for “smart” investors to change their lives.

The popular YouTuber and investor in cryptocurrencies, has uploaded this video emphasizing that he is not a financial investor, and also remembering the risks of investing in this market. However, the YouTuber believes that these coins deserve the attention of investors who want to ‘buy the downside’.

Some of the cryptos mentioned by Altcoin Daily were:

In position number 12 is Bitcoin. Then, Altcoin Daily mentioned Ethereum due to the entry of new institutions, such as the Staked firm. Through a new product, Staked will allow institutional investors to earn rewards for delegating ETH to Eth2’s deposit contract without having to buy the cryptocurrency.

Additionally, Ethereum whitepaper author Vitalik Buterin recently stated that second-layer scaling solutions will be available in “the next few weeks.” Therefore, Arnold predicts an increase in the scalability of Ethereum of up to 100 times. This could give ETH a big bullish momentum if, according to Altcoin Daily, these solutions work as expected.

For its part, Cardano also took a place on the list due to the expansion of its ecosystem. Its adoption in Africa and the deployment of its smart contract capabilities. The YouTuber has high expectations about Cardano’s potential.

New bullish trends in the crypto market according to Aaron Arnold

In the following positions are the currencies that offer opportunities in the digital real estate Decentraland (MANA) and Sandbox (SAND). Part of a sector that is gaining more popularity in the cryptocurrency market, crypto-based ecosystems offer new opportunities to investors.

By purchasing a parcel in one of these “metaverses,” a homeowner can resell, rent, or build businesses with an estimated return potential of 10 times in two years. Arnold claimed that the world “becomes more digital” and these currencies allow to benefit from the opportunity.

The next coin is The Graph, a platform founded three months ago about to launch a next phase of growth in April. The mainnet will have “subgraphs” that will allow GRT token holders to receive “quarry fees”. Arnorld stated:

“If Ethereum or Cardano or Polkadot or any of these smart contract DApp platforms are going to be the world’s decentralized supercomputer, we are going to need a way to query all that information. And that’s exactly what The Graph aims to do. ‘

The rise of NFTs

Then, the YouTuber presented THETA with currency from Theta Network, soon to launch its mainnet 3.0 on June 30 of this year. Operating as a protocol for streaming esports, Theta Network will introduce “building blocks” that will give users access to a market for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

In the ranking there was no lack of Uniswap, the automated market maker based on Ethereum. The Uniswap Labs team announced the rollout of its third iteration for May 5. The new version of Uniswap will introduce new features, such as concentrated liquidity positions and second layer solutions, designed to optimize the profits of liquidity providers.

TrustSwap and Binance Smart Chain have been integrated to expand the ecosystem of the first platform beyond Ethereum. The cooperation has enabled more than 700 million euros to be secured in its “tocken lock” and “liquidity locks” functions. Other projects mentioned were SuperfarmDAO launched on the Polkastarter and Chainlink decentralized funds protocol with its integration on the Filecoin platform.

The last on the list is Chiliz (CHZ) with a growth of 10,000% in one year. The platform has expanded its non-fungible token (NFT) offering and achieved significant partnerships in the sports industry recently.

