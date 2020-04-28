The great villain of Mexican soap operas, Altair Jarabo She has a beauty and talent that receives high praise from her fans. And in a post on his Instagram account he showed off his revealing curves in which her tiny waist stands out.

Through a selfie, the actress posed for the lens and shared a half-length image in which his physique was in detail, with a perfect waist what was compared to Thalía’s.

Without makeup and just waking up very naturallyAltair Jarabo enchanted her fans in nightwear, seeing herself in a small nude top fitted to her bust, which she combined with striped pajama pants and a floral print jacket.

The 33-year-old actress is at home complying with the preventive quarantine of the coronavirus, and from her home she has shared messages with her followers so that they continue to take care of themselves in this crisis caused by the pandemic.

Altair Jarabo in her various publications during the quarantine has managed to show her naturalness, without any makeup, while doing the work to keep herself busy in confinement.

Altair Jarabo’s incredible physique enchants his fans

Her fan comments praised her statuesque body and definition of his abdomen plane, which shines in each image in which it shows its elegant outfits with elegance.

Altair wrote in the image: “Until a Sunday at home, pajamas party”, wearing a very natural mane that framed her look.

_ andreaa_ : Even Thalía had such a small waist.

Kevin.rg1:I love Altair! I am your fans, I would love to see you as the protagonist, I think you have a lot of talent to offer.

Luisaquino419: You are the most beautiful in the world.

Josemo1982: Simply perfect, divine.

King_luis1991: Wooooooaaaahhhhh and this beauty of a woman who is she?

Everuribed: Amazing.

We recommend you see:

.