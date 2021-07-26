Altair Jarabo’s life enjoys this way in Paris, before his wedding

Altair Jarabo She has been living in Paris for some time organizing the details for her next wedding with the businessman Frédéric Garcia. In her Instagram account, the actress of Mexican origin has taken a look at the city that has become her new home and in which, in a few weeks, she will witness her bond with the Frenchman who ‘stole’ her heart. We have for you some of the beautiful postcards that the actress of soap operas like Por amar sin ley has shared with us from France.

In a recent interview with HOLA! USA, Altair She confessed that she feels like on vacation in that city, because everything is new for her and that, although she still has some difficulties with French, everything has seemed incredible and that her future husband has been a great help, especially to organize your long-awaited wedding.