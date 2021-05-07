Altair Jarabo’s forceful response to those who criticize her for her relationship

“I see it perfect, perfect … Frédéric I would not change a hair, and the age difference I see as something super positive, “he said with a big smile in an interview for the Hoy program.

In the same way, the artist assured that her family supports her in this decision, since they consider that French is a good partner for her.

Exclusive: Altair Jarabo tells us what his most painful loss of 2020 was

“Obviously they met him when we were dating, we were not engaged … they adore him. He is very easy to love the truth, he is intelligent, very capable, that he has lived many things, from many sides, that he has dedicated himself to very interesting, a great conversationalist.

“For the eyes of my family the most important thing is that he takes good care of me, that he loves me a lot,” he said. Jarabo.