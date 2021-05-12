Altair Jarabo confesses to us the qualities of Frédéric García that conquered her

“We are looking at both possibilities. Mexico has spectacular places, now, we do not consider it entirely unreasonable to have a small wedding there (in France), that option is being shuffled, but this year is super complicated in terms of travel dates, everything is uncertain, so, we have no certainty and that. Yes it gives me a little anxiety, but I decided not to be crazy, this will not be able to do more than me, and you have to go with the flow and as soon as you can or see viable that you can have a wedding [la haremos]”.

What she is sure of is that she wants a simple wedding accompanied by her closest friends. “Yes I know I would not want to do something very big, I have never thought of a wedding of 500 people and that I go to someone you do not know, no, it is not my style and I do not think Frédéric either. It is going to be a small-medium wedding and whoever has to be there will be there ”.

Altair also shared that from the moment she met Frédéric she knew she wanted to marry him. “There are times that you are in your life with someone who you see as a boyfriend’s face, there are times when you see him as a husband’s face and I saw Frédéric’s face as a husband and he thought the same of me, so we fit perfectly, he arrived in the perfect moment when I was ready for him, ”she stressed.

The actress did not rule out the possibility of going to live a season in France. She said she was ready to put priorities in her life and she is aware that her acting career could take a back seat in her life.