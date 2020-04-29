Here we could think of very few things better than new music or new interpretations of our favorite songs in order to help in these difficult days. We’ve seen it for weeks now. Hundreds of artists have taken their most creative and altruistic side to contribute their bit to the fight against the coronavirus. Today it was Alt-J’s turn to do his thing, and a collaborative cover of Bob Dylan’s 1975 track “Shelter From The Storm” was released.

This cover that was raffled Alt-J was made in conjunction with members of Grouplove, the American band formed in 2009 by Hannah Hooper and other musicians. “With the hopeful spirit of being together in the times that we are separated, these artists from Canvasback Music, Atlantic and Parlophone recorded this song from their homes”, a message is read before the cover.

“We are very happy to be involved in this project. It is wonderful to play music with musicians from the same label as us; some of which we know, some of which we do not ”Alt-J explained in a statement.

“It was a new challenge to record this at home separately, even separately, but we think the result is charming and we hope it brings a smile to people’s faces at this difficult time. Much love ”, concluded Alt-J.

Shelter From The Storm It is quite a hymn in the discography of the great country. This song is part of the history of cinema when it was part of the soundtrack for the 1996 film Jerry Maguire. In fact, it was the first shot of the song in the studio that was included in the movie. That same version also appeared in The Best of Bob Dylan the following year.

Everything raised from Alt-J’s cover will go directly to help his fellow musicians through the Help Musicians aid fund. A fund that tries to provide financial support to struggling musicians in these difficult times. And what worse times than those that are lived today?

This would not be the first time that Alt-J has thrown a song to help. He recently teamed up with a choir to release a new single titled “Inside I’ll Sing”. Likewise, all proceeds from the song will go to the Help Musicians charity. Listen to the cover here:

