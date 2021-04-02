Alstom updates its global network with BT | News | Infrastructures

Alstom, one of the world’s leading providers of systems, equipment and services for the mobility sector, has upgraded your global network with BT’s latest cloud-optimized connectivity solutions.

The new network will connect the company’s operations in 350 centers from 60 countries, including manufacturing plants, offices, warehouses and data centers. It will provide agile and secure access to company applications and services used by employees, of whom 24,000 have been working remotely during the pandemic.

Working with BT consultants through the process of Smart Transformation, which aligns solutions based on business needs, Alstom chose a managed network service based on a VMware SD-WAN, provided by the operator through its new digital services platform.

The service will help Alstom to accelerate your “move to the cloud” strategy. It will improve the visibility of your organization’s network traffic, allowing you to optimize the end-user experience. It also includes a range of fully managed or co-managed options that give Alstom the flexibility to take control of individual aspects of change management.

Nicolas Vurpillot, Director of Networks and Network Security, Alstom, has stated: “The move to the Internet as our main network is part of our strategic plan: Alstom in Motion. It will provide secure, scalable and reliable access to applications, while reducing costs and improving joint management. After a thorough evaluation of the available SD-WAN technologies, BT demonstrated its desire and ability to innovate, improve service levels and partner with Alstom to help us achieve our strategic goals. “

For its part, Joris van Oers, Managing Director of Resources, Manufacturing and Logistics, BT Europe and Global noted: “We have been connecting Alstom’s global operations since 2015 and are delighted to have been chosen again. Alstom will benefit from the latest VMware SD-WAN technology combined with our trusted security, high reliability and a host of options. “It’s a great example of how our next generation of managed connectivity services offers customers choice and flexibility when planning their digital future.”