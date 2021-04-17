Also Lindsay Lohan, Luis Miguel had a crush on Disney actress

Also Lindsay Lohan, Luis Miguel flew to Disney actress | Instagram

Few would imagine that in the long list of conquests of the singer Luis Miguel will figure a former Disney star, we talk about that tender girl with many freckles who stole everyone’s heart, Lindsay Lohan.

In the midst of the wave of secrets that still emerge from what has been the life of Luis Miguel, the name of the actress came from “Twins game“Apparently, the relationship would not last long, possibly ending shortly before the former actress fell prey to more scandals for her strong connection to the world of ad! cci0nes.

It is a fact that from a very young age, the so-called “Sun of Mexico“He has always been one of the most sought-after figures and one who would have to hide from a large number of girls and adolescents who knocked on the door of his house for an autograph.

Similarly, the “divo de México” has been struck by the beauty of several women who, according to Quien magazine, have been 46 who have been part of his life, including the Disney celebrity.

Apparently, the meeting between the two figures would be after the past romance between the interpreter of “Under the table” and Aracely Arámbula, the “Puerto Rican” would not waste time since they say he had an affair with the American singer and businesswoman.

The rumors spread with greater force after both figures were caught at a party in 2009, one in the company of the other exchanged laughter and were very funny, it transpired.

Even at that time it was speculated that the “music star” had a relationship with the friend of the also model, however, the true story was totally opposite, since as it was known it was Lindsay who was dating him.

However, apparently the union lacked much relevance for what was possibly less the controversy that surrounded the two figures of the show and therefore perhaps some were unaware of these versions.

What is a fact is that “Luismi” has spared no effort to conquer the most beautiful women inside and outside of Mexico, those who have revealed certain details of their encounters with one of the “greatest music idols” in Mexico, They have highlighted him as a true gentleman, who has no qualms about indulging in his conquests, some even say he has even sung to them.

On the other hand, the series that portrays the Netflix bioseries promises to reveal a large part of the artist’s sentimental history, going through his first loves, such as Mariana Yazbek and Issabela Camil, including other of the best-known figures who formed an important period of his life. life as Mariah Carey and even Alicia Machado, the former Venezuelan beauty queen.

In the recent trailer that was presented a few weeks ago, some clues were revealed of what the second season will offer that portrays the life of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri.

From the follow-up to the relationship with his daughter Michelle Salas and surely the follow-up to find her mother, Marcela Basteri.

However, apparently, the faithful followers of the “star king” will miss knowing the details of the relationship that existed between Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula who recently confirmed that it would not appear in history in any way. “I was part of his life and I will not be part of his business,” he confirmed.

So far, the relationship he had with the Mexican star is the one that has transcended the most in the singer’s life until today, and there are even two children as a result of his past union.