For all that horde of fans who are eager to consume everything new that the streaming platform has to offer, there is very good news, because Disney + announced new release dates in different countries, since it is only available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Germany, but what about Latin America? We have great news for you.

What at first seemed like another overblown plan from the company, has now had an excellent number of revenues. The idea is that all his productions are in one place, this not only includes the cartoons that we all know, but also the entire universe of Marvel, Star Wars and Fox. Today more than ever it is important to reach everyone.

The coronavirus has hit so hard that it is best to stay home and this is where the company has a strong deficiency compared to its competition (mainly Netflix), since the company has launched in groups of countries and with several months of difference, it is for this reason that it is imperative, now more than ever, to reach different niches.

With the cinematographic productions paused and the doors of its theme park are closed, somewhere the entrance has to come, because the cinemas are also closed and, for example, the MCU has not been able to enter its fourth phase, series scheduled to end year like ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ’and‘ WandaVision ’ they have not been able to finish their recording. Fortunately ‘The Mandalorian 2’ ended just days before the quarantine was forced.

Disney + announced new release dates thanks to Bob Chapek, the new CEO of the Casa del Ratón, who recently had a call with the company’s investors. Important information came out of this virtual meeting, such as that Japan will finally have access to the platform from June of this year, while in September it will reach Belgium, Luxembourg and Portugal. But, what excited many Latinos was that Brazil and Latin America are on the list for a future release, the rumor says that later this year. All thanks to the fact that almost six months after its debut, the platform has exceeded 50 million subscribers.