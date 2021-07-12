Also in funds there are “fallen angels”, this time in funds in UK

According to the note published by Vanguard, like all things in life, investing requires more patience than some consider. It has always been commented that those who want to invest in funds need to consider a long-term time horizon. “Patience when investing is the ability to endure periods of underperformance in the hope of achieving an investment objective.” Their findings show that nearly all top-performing traditional stock managers have frequent periods of underperformance relative to the market.

There are funds, sectors or themes that throughout their life have periods where they do worse than the market, but it does not imply that they do not work over time. For example, during the first part of the year, the pharmaceutical sector has lagged behind, but it does not imply that it does not have strong future potential, or the technology sector.

The Vanguard study shows the excess return in periods of 1,3 and 5 years over 25 years, ending in December 2019, using monthly returns and analyzing the excess return by factors. As shown in the following graph, prepared with the performance of the S&P 500, and considering that past performance does not guarantee future results, the following is observed:

And with this in mind and based on a sample of the funds included in Morningstar Direct, including various categories, there are 15 funds that have fallen from the top decile of their category last year, to the bottom decile in 2021. Those funds included two corporate bond funds in pounds, two UK equities, two global emerging equities and the remainder both small and large cap equities as well as infrastructure.

According to this report, by further reducing the data and considering those in the top and bottom 5%, those that experienced a drastic drop were six funds from both equities and fixed income from the United Kingdom, the United States and Japan, including:

Janus Henderson Institutional Long Dated Credit: from the Corporate Bonds category in pounds, which went from 3% higher to 97% lower so far this year, with a negative return of 6.30% compared to the gain of 15.79% last year. Of this negative profitability so far this year, the first quarter was the worst, falling to 9.25%, while in the second trimester it had a recovery of 3.25% and in the last week a recovery is also observed. If we consider the profitability of the last six years and the positioning with respect to its competitors, in two years – 2015 and 2018 – they have been the worst in their history, going to the bottom 94% and 100% of the table, while the rest of Over the years it has been between the top 2-3% and 20% in 2017. This is a Morningstar 5 star fund, with net worth £ 145.97 million. Among the factors that have influenced it to lag behind its peers is the fact that it has a high position in high-quality bonds.

Morgan Stanley Funds US Advantage: fund with an equity of 937.96 million pounds, closed the first half of 2021 with a return of 6.15%, slightly more than 5.6% below its category, which placed it in the bottom 96% of the table of competitors, when in 2020 it was in the top 5% with a profitability of 68.11%, but the previous year (2019) it returned to the bottom 88%. It is an equity fund that invests in large capitalization companies in the US Unlike its competitors, among the main positions of its concentrated portfolio (38 positions) the usual suspects such as Apple, Google or Microsoft which could explain its lag. Morningstar gives it 4 stars and a silver analyst rating.

T. Rowe Price Funds OEIC Japanese Equity: We have recently seen how Japanese equities are a consensus recommendation among strategists and managers, with which this fund that invests in large capitalization companies in Japan, with 5 Morningstar stars and a bronze analyst rating and with an equity that is around 440 million pounds, is positioned 98% below the table with a loss so far this year at the end of June of -7.48%. However, both in 2019 and 2020 it was in the first say, while in 2018 it was in the top 26% despite having closed that year with a drop of 8.01%.

Therefore, it is essential to invest in considering a long-term time horizon, having been correctly advised by those funds that adapt to the particular needs of investors and their risk profile.