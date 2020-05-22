This Wednesday night the PSOE and Bildu They announced that one of the points that had been negotiated to guarantee the support of the pro-Etar party to Pedro Sánchez was the complete repeal of the 2012 PP labor reform. This announcement generated a great controversy throughout the day on Thursday, in which even the social communist coalition remained divided.

The controversy was such that the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE) announced that it ended all its meetings with the Executive when considering his strategy “an outrageous contempt for social dialogue with incalculable negative consequences”. At OKDIARIO we have spoken with four economists and analysts, which have helped us understand the consequences that the repeal of the labor reform approved by the Government of Mariano Rajoy could have in the current situation.

job

One of the main characteristics of the 2012 labor reform is that workers affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) who are finally fired by their company can recover up to 180 days of unemployment compensation. In addition, Rajoy’s reform also facilitated the management and flexibility of this mechanism.

The Economist Santiago Carbo remarks to OKDIARIO that «in the announcement of the agreement between PSOE and Bildu everything seems very entangled. Also right now the economic consequences if the labor reform is repealed would be very negative. In the first place because thanks to it we have instruments such as the ERTE, with which it has been possible to have a certain flexibility so that employment is not destroyed in a much more brutal way than what has happened in the last two months.

“During the last economic crisis, we doubled the number of job losses compared to our European neighbors due to the rigidity of our labor market. Thanks to the 2012 labor reform, the ideal framework was created for companies to create jobs. Our country is in a recessive phase with great collapses of the GDP and a repeal is not the best medicine for the economic reactivation “, highlights Almudena Semur.

For his part, Marcs Ribes, co-founder of Blackbird, emphasizes that “the labor reform is very competitive and also allows for flexibility in a tool such as ERTE for companies that have problems.” “If you remove this right now, just in the worst economic crisis that Spain has experienced since the Lao democracy that you are saying to employers is that in the face of a health crisis the government is unable to incentivize the economy,” he points out.

Bad image

Another consequence that the repeal of the labor reform would have is the uncertainty and the image that Spain would be sending to the European Commission (EC). And it is necessary to remember that since Brussels have always shown their support for Rajoy’s labor reform, going so far as to ask that it be more flexible. On numerous occasions the European Commission has asked that the labor reform continue because it has had a fundamental role in creating jobs since 2012.

Gisela Turazzini, co-founder of Blackbird, defends that “the proposal to repeal the labor reform is a clear challenge to the elites, to the Spanish employers and to the European Union”. “The question we ask ourselves is if Europe is going to allow this repeal, since the 500,000 million euros of the common fund, will be available to Spain in exchange for more reforms, not that they remove those from 2012, “he says.

‘What are our European partners and investors going to think of us trying to return to a bygone era and to a pattern of relations from the past? This can destroy many European ideas and the intentions of countries that are trying to help Spain. Also of the role that our country fulfills, that pasar would normally fail to comply with the fiscal consolidation processes to also fail to comply in labor matters«, Clarifies on this matter Carbo.

Market and investments

Finally, the change in direction that the Sánchez Executive has given, and the multiple disputes within his own government coalition, send a message to the markets and international investors of mistrust and uncertainty.

“This creates a great lack of credibility at the international level. The government is showing international investors and the market that it is a government capable of negotiating one thing directly with one party and then another with another party, with tricks to achieve its purpose. That generates a very important confidence problem for investors »Ribes adds.