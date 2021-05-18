Alsina reveals what happened to Espinosa de los Monteros before an interview: “Who is believed?”

Iván Espinosa de los Monteros and Carlos Alsina. (Photo: TVE / ANTENA 3)

Carlos Alsina has granted an interview to Cristina Pardo in which he has talked about current affairs, political vetoes and how his relationship with Vox has been as the presenter of Más de uno, his morning show on Onda Cero.

The journalist explained to the presenter what happened to him moments before interviewing the Vox deputy, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros.

Alsina has narrated how, when the producer of her program closed an interview with the spokesperson for the far-right formation, he surprised her with some demands.

The announcer has affirmed that “just before the interview began” the deputy from Vox asked him which members of the audience were going to share a study with him. When he learned the names, Espinosa de los Monteros said: “Well, you can’t ask me this and this one.”

María Jesús Moreno, producer of Más de Uno, told Alsina the demands of the Vox politician and the journalist’s reaction was immediate: “I told him: sorry, who does Mr. Espinosa de los Monteros think he is to decide who can intervene? in my program?

And he sentenced: “If that is his approach, fire him without greeting him. That is what happened and there it ended ”.

In addition, Alsina has also revealed that there are three politicians, all three from leftist formations, who have it vetoed and who have not attended their program for years.

“They no longer come to the program, because they have banned me, to put it openly, since 2017 Pablo Iglesias, Irene Montero and Adriana Lastra,” said the announcer.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Carlos Alsina’s ‘dart’ to Pedro Piqueras for what he did in the interview with Pedro Sánchez

Pablo Motos’ comment about Irene Montero that leaves Carlos Alsina with this face

Alsina is all of us: this is how she reacts when Ayuso lets out that you can’t meet your ex in Madrid

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.