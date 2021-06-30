Already sold more Tesla Model 3 than Audi A4 in Europe

The Tesla Model 3 becomes electric car best seller in Europe during May 2021. In addition, it has had a spectacular growth in sales of 301% YoY (comparing it to May 2020). The North American brand delivered 8,763 units on the continent, increasing its dominance in the region. It was recently revealed that the vehicle was the best-selling electric vehicle in Spain.

The information comes from the last report of Jato Dynamics, which reflect an increase in the general sale of electric cars in Europe and as the Model 3 it separates itself more and more from its competition. The second place on the list corresponds to Volkswagen ID.3, which has sold 6,031 units, followed by Renault zoe, with 5,738 units.

But the sales figure of the Tesla Model 3 it is especially significant. It is already selling more vehicles than its direct competition, not in electric, but in combustion engine, the Audi A4. During May 2021, 7,108 of these vehicles were sold in Europe, according to Carsalebase.

Waiting for the Tesla Model Y in Europe

The significant increase in Tesla Model 3 in Europe is a “preview” of what we can expect with the Tesla Model Y once it goes on sale on the mainland. Especially considering that from the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, it will begin to be manufactured locally, at the Gigafactory in Berlin.

One of the advantages of having a local production is the reduction in logistics to sell cars in Europe and possible price reductions. Weeks ago Elon Musk assured that the Model Y will be the best-selling vehicle in the world in a couple of years.

The Skoda Enyaq surprises

The Skoda Enyaq is one of the surprises, in the fourth place in the total sales of electric vehicles in Europe with 5,223 units sold during May 2021. It is followed by Volkswagen ID.4, its “cousin”, since it is also an SUV, using the same MEB platform, with 4,620 units delivered during the month. This model was in the first position in sales during April 2021.

The Skoda Enyaq It has surprised by quite luxurious interiors and a very interesting exterior design, considering its relatively low price. Especially when compared to other SUVs in the same category.

The best-selling electric cars in Europe in May 2021

The table of best-selling electric cars in Europe during May 2021 was published by Jato Dynamics:

Vehicle Units Growth vs May 2020 Tesla Model 38, .762301% Volkswagen ID.36.031N / DRenault Zoe5.73857% Sokoda Enyaq IV5.223N / DVolkswagen ID.44.620N / DFiat 5003.644N / DKIA e-Niro3.331202% Hyundai Kona3.24584% Volkswagen Up! 3.146247% Peugeot e-2082.926170%

