Already recovered from COVID-19, Amanda Ribas challenges Yan Xiaonan to face her in her next fight

Amanda ribas

The Top 11 of the strawweight division, Amanda Ribas. Try to recover from your last defeat. The Brazilian was knocked out by Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257, and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 days after the fight with Angela hill on UFC Vegas 26.

Already recovered, she already has a goal in her sights to return to the Octagon, in a respectful challenge to Yan Xiaonan for a possible combat.

Notice

“Hey Yan Xiaonan! How are you? I was thinking. Almost all the fighters in our division have a scheduled match. How about we check ours too? I think it would be a great fight ”, wrote Ribas in your account Twitter

Following a four-game win streak in the Octagon, Amanda was knocked out by Marina Rodriguez on UFC 257. The Brazilian is considered one of the great promises of the strawweight division. His current record is 10-2.

In a similar situation, Yan Xiaonan he also lost his last fight. She was knocked out by the former champion Carla esparza on UFC Vegas 27. Ending a six-win streak. His current record is 13-2.

Advertisement