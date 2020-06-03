One of the most personal social networks without a doubt is Facebook And now you can create your own virtual avatar to personalize even your comments.

The new functionality of Facebook allows you to create a 3D image with your characteristics, which you can place as a profile image, send by Messenger or even create stickers with it to insert it as reactions in the comments.

If you have not yet created yours, here we tell you step by step how to do it.

First of all, you should know that in order to make your avatar you must have the latest version of Facebook on your phone. Although not all models have this option activated yet.

Open the Facebook application on your phone

On the home page head to the settings in the icon with the three horizontal lines in the bottom corner

At the bottom of the menu choose the option ‘See more’

You will see an option that says ‘Avatars’, click

Next, you can start creating yours, choosing different hairstyles, outfits and other options.

Once you’re done click on the popcorn at the top of your screen to start using it

How can I put my Facebook avatar in my profile picture

Once you have created your avatar, you can put it as a profile photo like this:

In the menu of your avatar select the share arrow

Choose ‘Use as temporary profile picture’

Choose the pose that your avatar will have on your photo

Click on ‘Share’ and voila!

How to insert the Facebook avatar in the comments?

And if what you want is to personalize your reactions, this is how you can insert it in the comments.

Once you have finished creating your avatar, return to the main page

Choose a publication and open the comments

When you are about to write a comment you will see the emoji symbol on the right side of the screen, click it

A tab will open and in the background you will see the icon of the avatars, open it to insert it in the publication.

MCMH

