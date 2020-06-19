2020 update wins new front design with new grille

LED technology, now standard on the front and rear headlamps

It offers three gasoline and three diesel mechanics, as well as a plug-in hybrid

The Mini Countryman 2020 is the crossover of the British brand. Introduced in May 2020, it ranges from 102 to 220 horsepower depending on the variant chosen. It also has a version that is plug-in hybrid, with an electric range of up to 61 kilometers. It is available in Spain from 29,900 euros in its gasoline access version; 29,300 euros in Diesel and 41,800 euros as a plug-in hybrid.

The Countryman 2020 is an update of the second generation of it, introduced in the year 2017. The original model debuted in 2010. It is the largest vehicle of all the Mini has in its portfolio; an ideal option for those who want to enjoy the brand’s aesthetics in a more versatile vehicle.

MINI COUNTRYMAN 2020: OUTDOOR

The 2020 Mini Countryman is the brand’s largest model. It measures 4,312 millimeters in length, 1,821 millimeters in width and 1,559 millimeters in height, with a wheelbase of 2,669 millimeters. It weighs 1,790 kilos.

The Countryman 2020 renews the design of the front grille and rear bumper, and introduces the led headlights and led fog lights as standard. This same technology is also transferred to the rear optical group, which follows a motif inspired by the British flag as a nod to the origin of the brand. As an option, the driver can request that the LED headlights be self-adaptable to offer better cornering lighting.

The body gains the optional colors White Silver metallic and Sage Green metallic, and depending on the variant the roof and the mirror covers can be finished in black, white or silver as an alternative to the base color of the body.

Depending on the version chosen, the Countryman comes standard with 16- or 17-inch light-alloy wheels or wheels up to 19-inch available as options.

MINI COUNTRYMAN 2020: INTERIOR

The Mini Countryman 2020 comes standard with a 5.0-inch digital instrument panel and a large 8.8-inch circular touch center console, which is the brand’s distinctive feature. Optionally, the customer can purchase the Connected Media and Connected Navigation Plus options to express their functionalities.

As standard, it has streaming audio via Bluetooth connection and a hands-free telephone system or via USB connection. The Connected Navigation package adds a navigation system and a new layer of infotainment features, plus wireless recharging capabilities for mobile phones and a second USB connection.

MINI COUNTRYMAN 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Mini Countryman 2020 has a permanently installed SIM card, which allows you to access the intelligent emergency call system in the event of an accident. When activated, the on-board computer is able to locate the vehicle and gauge the severity of the accident, and pass the information on to the relevant authorities.

Connectivity and Internet connection makes it compatible with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. It also gives you real-time traffic information, plus automatic map updates and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and the Mini Online platform.

MINI COUNTRYMAN 2020: MECHANICAL

The 2020 Mini Countryman has three gasoline and three Diesel options, as well as one that is plug-in hybrid.

In gasoline, the access option is the Mini One Countryman, which offers 102 horsepower with a top speed of 180 km / hour and an acceleration from 0 to 100 in 12.0 seconds.

The intermediate engine is that of the Mini Cooper Countryman, which is located at 136 horsepower and raises its top speed to 205 km / hour. It also gains in acceleration: 9.7 seconds.

The most performance variant is the Mini Cooper S Countryman, whose engine is four-cylinder instead of three as in the previous ones. Its power is 178 horses and its top speed is 225 kilometers / hour. Its acceleration from 0 to 100, in 7.4 seconds.

In Diesel, the access option is the Mini One D Countryman. It has 116 horsepower and a top speed of 192 kilometers / hour, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 in 11.2 seconds.

The intermediate engine is that of the Mini Cooper D Countryman, with 150 horsepower, 214 km / h and an acceleration from 0 to 100 in 9.1 seconds. Its gearbox is eight-speed Steptronic.

The performance variant is the Mini Cooper SD Countryman, which scales up to 190 horsepower. Its top speed is 226 kilometers / hour and its acceleration from 0 to 100, 7.9 seconds.

Except for gasoline and diesel access engines, all other options can be purchased with all-wheel drive.

In plug-in hybridThe Mini Cooper SE Countryman completes the mechanical offer. It has 220 horsepower, a maximum speed of 196 kilometers / hour and an acceleration from 0 to 100 of 6.8 seconds. The thermal motor acts on the front train and an electric one is in charge of the rear. The 9.6 kilowatt hour battery gives it an electric range of up to 61 kilometers.

The One Countryman, Cooper Countryman and One D Countryman are fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, but they can mount a seven-ratio Steptronic automatic as an option.

The Cooper D Countryman in its two drives, as well as the all-wheel drive of the Cooper S Countryman and Cooper SD Countryman, come standard with an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

In option, the most performance options can mount a seven-speed Steptronic Sport box or an eight-step Steptronic Sport.

The SE Countryman plug-in hybrid comes standard with a six-speed Steptronic gearbox.

MINI COUNTRYMAN 2020: PRICES

The Mini Countryman is available from 29,900 euros in its gasoline access version, 29,300 euros in the Diesel option and 41,800 euros as a plug-in hybrid.

Version Fuel Transmission Power Prices Cooper Gasoline M 136 CV 29,900 euros Cooper S Gasoline M 178 CV 34,600 euros Cooper S ALL Gasoline A 178 CV 39,000 euros One D Diesel M 116 CV 29,300 euros Cooper D Diesel M 150 CV 32,450 euros Cooper D ALL4 Diesel A 150 CV 36,850 euros Cooper SD ALL4 Diesel A 190 CV 40,900 euros Cooper SE ALL4 Plug-in hybrid A 220 CV 41,800 euros

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/19/2020 Confirmed Mini Countryman prices for Spain. 05/27/2020 The Mini Countryman presented.

