already has an official presentation date

It’s official now. OnePlus just confirmed the release date of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the renewal of the popular OnePlus Nord (its first mid-range terminal). Will be next July 22 at 4:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time.

As explained by Pete Lau, CEO of the company, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a “comprehensive update” of the first OnePlus Nord. In the words of the firm, in this new device have improved from camera to performance and loading speed. It remains to be seen what it translates into.

What we “know” about the OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The truth is the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is not a device that is alien to us. A few weeks ago it was completely leaked in renders, courtesy of OnLeaks. Obviously, the images are far from official, but OnLeaks has a generous hit record when it comes to renders.

What we “know”, in quotes, is that the terminal would drink from the design of the OnePlus 9 Pro, that its screen would be AMOLED and that it would have a thickness of 8.1 millimeters. No surprises in this regard. From the pictures, it appears that OnePlus will not apply a revolution in terms of design, but a matter of waiting.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will mount a custom MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor

What is official is your processor. If the OnePlus Nord mounted a Snapdragon 765G, for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G the firm will put Qualcomm aside and bet on MediaTek. Specifically, for a custom MediaTek 1200 processor whose name is MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI.

OnePlus 9 Pro.

Since the end of June, MediaTek allows manufacturers to modify the firmware of their processors through 5G Open Resource Architecture. Simply put, brands can tailor processor performance and functions to the specific team that they are going to develop. This is the case with OnePlus.

The company is not that they have given too many details about what this will entail, but they claim that there is “an improved photographic experience, screen improvements, better response times for faster and smoother games, and much more.” They may give more details during the presentation. And in that sense, let’s remember: The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be presented on July 22 (Thursday) at 4:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time.

More information | OnePlus