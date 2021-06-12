already has 1,000 invasive species

06/12/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

More and more reports show that the Mediterranean is one of the areas of the planet most affected by climate change. This time it is the WWF entity that has dedicated a detailed study to analyze the evidence of this process. The conclusions show that this sea becomes more ‘tropicalized’ every day and looks less and less like what it had always been. It already has more than 1,000 invasive species.

The Mediterranean Sea is the fastest warming in the world, at a rate 20% faster than the world average as a result of climate change, but also under “severe pressure” as a result of overfishing, pollution, maritime trade and coastal development, according to a WWF report.

The NGO calls on world leaders, coinciding with the anniversary, to strengthen biodiversity through climate actions and the financial mechanisms agreed in the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) and the Barcelona Convention, which will take place during the second half of 2021.

Thus, the NGO points out that the ‘tropicalization’ of the Mediterranean, the loss of biodiversity or the degradation of marine habitats are some of the most prominent impacts that climate change is producing in the Mare Nostrum.

The WWF study analyzes six examples of the impacts that affect this sea which is already overheated. Specifically, it warns that one of the consequences of tropicalization is the appearance of new species and the NGO estimates that at least 1,000 invasive species have appeared from warmer areas to the Mediterranean, displacing the native ones, a trend also favored by the intense traffic the Suez Canal or the Strait of Gibraltar.

In contrast, indigenous mollusk populations have decreased by 90% in the easternmost waters of this sea. For example, species such as lionfish and rabbitfish account for 80% of the catches in Turkey or Cyprus and they have transformed a good part of the marine habitats.

Posidonia, corals and phytoplankton, in regression

Likewise, the study indicates that high temperatures and the increase in both the frequency and intensity of storms are transforming the seabed. The oceanic Posidonia meadows, gorgonian (coral) and nacras populations, among others, have been reduced throughout the region and even in some areas they have become totally extinct.

Acidification of the oceans on a global scale caused by climate change causes the weakening of the structures of organisms such as phytoplankton, corals, mollusks or crustaceans. The study warns that losing these species completely would have a dramatic impact on the entire marine ecosystem, as they provide vital habitats for many species and contribute significantly to fixing carbon for the climate.

For example, lto Posidonia oceanica.

The report also refers to the jellyfish explosion that the Mediterranean suffers, which is favored by the increase in water temperature, pollution and the progressive disappearance of marine predators, as a result of overfishing.

In this context, the expert in marine protected areas of WWF Spain, Óscar Esparza, denounces that until an ecological transition is achieved and the economy is decarbonized, the “best way” to protect and conserve marine ecosystems against climate change is to maintain healthy ecosystems, in balance that have a greater natural capacity to adapt to changes.

“Well-managed marine protected areas can do a lot to reduce stress in marine populations “, stressed the expert who underlines the” strong relationship “between climate and oceans as well as the need to improve marine protection to restore biodiversity and fish populations.

Reference report: https://wwfes.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/final_wwf_med_cc_6_case_studies_2021.pdf?57420/Informe-sobre-los-principales-efectos-del-cambio-climatico-en-el-Mediterraneo

