The third generation of the Citroën C3 borrows an aesthetic similar to the C4 Cactus

More personal, attractive and customizable. The French utility mutates its essence

The Citroën C3 2020 is an SUV of the French brand. Presented updated in February 2020, it is available with gasoline and diesel engines with a maximum of 110 horsepower. In June 2020, orders began to be accepted in Spain, with a price starting from 11,800 euros in the access version.

The C3 2020 is the update to the third generation of the model, which debuted in 2016 and has already sold more than 750,000 units worldwide. Its flag is the possibilities for customization, with 97 possible exterior combinations. Among its rivals are names such as the Hyundai i20, the Peugeot 208 or the Seat Ibiza.

CITROËN C3 2020: EXTERIOR

The Citroën C3 2020 measures 3,996 millimeters in length, 1,749 millimeters in width and 1,474 millimeters in height, with a battle of 2,539 millimeters.

The C3 2020 adopts a new front that draws on the lines of the Citroën CXperience, a prototype that the French presented in 2016. The chevrons and the color band stretch to the lights. The headlights, led in all versions, have also been redesigned, as well as the moldings of the fog lights.

The famous side airbumps take a new touch and are reduced to three small capsules in relief located at the bottom of the doors, designed to protect them from friction and give the vehicle a touch of personality.

The exterior customizations of the C3 2020 go from 36 to 97 combinations, so you can choose between seven body colors, four color packs, four roof colors and three roof decorations.

The rims are 16 inches or 17 depending on the version. Its trunk has a capacity of 300 liters.

CITROËN C3 2020: INTERIOR

The Citroën C3 2020 proposes two new optional interior environments compared to the original model that debuted in 2016.

One is known as the ’emerald atmosphere’, which plays with the contrast between dark colors and touches of emerald. The upholstery is based on a technical fabric. The other is the ‘Techwood Ambience,’ which includes light wood on the dashboard and light-toned upholstery on the upper seats.

CITROËN C3 2020: MECHANICAL

The Citroën C3 2020 is available with two gasoline engines and a Diesel option.

In gasoline, the access motor is a 83-horsepower PureTech three-cylinder associated with a manual gearbox. It reaches 169 kilometers / hour, accelerates from 0 to 100 in 13.3 seconds and consumes 5.2 liters per 100 kilometers.

The most powerful option is a 110-horsepower PureTech three-cylinder, which can be purchased with a manual transmission or with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

With a manual gearbox, it reaches 198 kilometers / hour, accelerates from 0 to 100 in 9.4 seconds and consumes 5.5 liters at 100 kilometers / hour. With automatic transmission, it reaches 191 kilometers / hour, accelerates from 0 to 100 in 10.0 seconds and consumes 5.9 seconds.

At Diesel, the only offering in the range is a 100-horsepower BlueHDI propeller with manual gearbox. Its top speed is 188 kilometers / hour, it takes 10.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 and records a consumption of 4.1 liters per 100 kilometers.

CITROËN C3 AIRCROSS C-SERIES: AESTHETICS AND EQUIPMENT

He Citroën C3 Aircross C-Series It is a special edition of the SUV that the French firm launches in 2020 and that has its main focuses of interest in the aesthetic details and standard equipment.

Outside, the Citroën C3 Aircross C-Series It features the embossed ‘C-Series’ logo and red anodized detailing present on both the headlight frames and the mirror caps. The body can be chosen in the following colors: Natural White, Steel Gray Metallic, Platinum Gray Metallic and Black Pearl Nera. The roof, meanwhile, comes in Black Pearl Nera, while the wheels are 16 inches Matrix diamond.

For its part, the interior of the Citroën C3 Aircross C-Series It has a strip on the dashboard covered in TEP Mistral fabric plus air vents in satin chrome. The seats have a horizontal line in red that matches the exterior decoration. These also have C-Series labels, while the mats are specific in black with red stitching.

He Citroën C3 Aircross C-Series It is based on the Feel trim level, and as standard offers elements such as automatic climate control, automatic windscreen wipers, anti-glare interior mirror, rear parking sensors, electrically folding exterior mirrors, electric and sequential windows, connectivity technologies Citroën Connect Nav, Citroën Connect Box and Mirror Screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Citroën C3 Aircross C-Series is offered with two different engines, one gasoline and one Diesel. The first is a Puretech 110 horses and the second one BlueHDi of 100. The starting price of both units is, respectively, 20,450 and 21,250 euros.

CITROËN C3 2020: PRICES

The Citroën C3 2020 is available in Spain from 11,800 euros in its access version. This is the price breakdown:

MOTOR FINISH PRICE PureTech 83 S&S Live 11,800 euros PureTech 83 S&S Live Pack 12,700 euros PureTech 83 S&S Feel 13,600 euros PureTech 83 S&S Feel Pack 14,600 euros PureTech 83 S&S Shine 15,850 euros PureTech 110 S&S 6v Feel 15,050 euros PureTech 110 S&S 6v Feel Pack 16,050S Pure 6v Shine 17,300 euros PureTech 110 S&S 6v EAT6 Feel Pack 17,650 euros PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 Shine 18,900 euros BlueHDI 100 S&S Live 14,200 BlueHDI 100 S&S Live Pack 15,100 euros BlueHDI 100 S&S Feel 16,000 euros BlueHDI 100 S&S Feel Pack 17,000 euros PureTech 83 S&S C-Series 15,350 euros BlueHDI 100 S&S C-Series 17,750 euros

