Already 21 senators are pressuring Biden to include monthly stimulus checks in new economic plan

There are already 21 senators who are pressuring the President Joe Biden to include legislation for monthly or recurring stimulus checks as part of the next part of its coronavirus bailout plan.

Just hours until the Democrat officially unveils a $ 2 trillion investment plan named “Build Back Better”, focused on infrastructure and job creation, a group of 21 Democratic senators sent a letter to the president requesting new stimulus checks.

The legislators, led by Senate Finance Committee Chairman, Oregon Democrat Ron WydenThey also raise in the letter the need for automatic extensions in unemployment assistance.

“We urge the inclusion of recurring direct payments and automatic extension of unemployment insurance tied to economic conditions in the long-term economic plan ‘Rebuild Better,” the senators wrote.

“The crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep the roof over their heads. Families should not be at the mercy of time calendars and improvised solutions ”, add the subscribers.

“These two forms of payment are effective together,” the document states. The legislators add: “Unemployment insurance has replaced the wages of millions who have lost their jobs … Direct payments are crucial to supporting families who struggle and those who do not reach unemployment insurance.”

The petition highlights an Urban Institute study suggesting that a single payment of $ 1,200 combined with an extension to unemployment benefits can lift an estimated 12 million people out of poverty, and a second direct payment would keep an additional 6.3 million over. from the poverty line.

The draft of the letter transpired in early March, but the signed document has been circulating since Tuesday. As part of “American Rescue Plan”As the first major legislation passed under the Biden Administration, the United States Congress passed a third stimulus check for $ 1,400 and equal amounts for each dependent regardless of age.

In addition, the law establishes the extension of $ 300 per week to unemployment assistance until September.

The second phase of the Joe Biden government’s economic recovery program does not contemplate a new stimulus check, or at least, that issue has not yet transcended as part of the content of new legislation.

The new plan, which is set to be completed in an eight-year period, includes investment for infrastructure such as highways, ports, bridges and airports, as well as funds for high-speed internet, the replacement of lead pipes in homes and schools, among other provisions.

