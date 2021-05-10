Alquiber, with 6% potential by Morningstar

Analysts Morningstar have raised the target price of Alquiber’s shares on this new day to 6.74 euros per share, which supposes a 6.14% potential for the flexible renting company that is currently trading at 6.35 euros.

Last month Bankinter It gave Alquiber a potential of 8%, raising the target price of its recommendation from 5,600 to 5,800 euros per share, “In the future, the Company will recover its pre-pandemic growth rates. We revised our target price to € 5.8 (from € 5.6 previously). The potential from current trading levels reaches + 8% and leads us to maintain our recommendation at Neutral. “

Alquiber, which marked annual highs last April 13 with 5,650 euros at the end and managed to maintain them until several days later, now it is experiencing slight falls that make it position itself at 6.35 euros at the end. However, the company has the support of large analysts such as Morningstar, which is confident in the potential of the flexible leasing sector and sees growth opportunity.

Likewise, the company is positioned with a accumulated of 9.18% so far this year and a capitalization of 30.04 million euros.